SHF Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Sheffield United will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this week as two promising sides kick off their 2020-21 league campaign. SHF vs WOL live is scheduled for September 14, 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at Bramall Lane. Here is our SHF vs WOL Dream11 prediction, SHF vs WOL Dream11 team and probable SHF vs WOL playing 11.

SHF vs WOL Dream11 prediction and preview

Sheffield ended last season with a 9th-place finish while Wolves finished two places above the Blades. Sheffield United have been the yardstick for promoted clubs since their impressive Premier League campaign last season. While many pegged the Blades to be relegation contenders, Chris Wilder's side marshalled the fourth-best defence in the league to end the campaign strong. While Dean Henderson will be absent from the side, the Blades have roped in Aaron Ramsdale to replace him.

Wolves, meanwhile, sold Matt Doherty to Tottenham earlier this summer. Adama Traore is likely to deputise in his place till Nuno Espirito Santo signs a replacement. Wolves will, however, miss the services of Jonny, due to injury concerns.

SHF vs WOL live: SHF vs WOL recent form

Out of their last five games, Sheffield United have won three, lost one and drawn one. In order from latest to oldest their record stands at DWLWW. This includes club friendlies, the FA Cup quarter-finals and a Premier League match from last season.

For Wolves, the last five games have been - from oldest to most recent - DWLWL. This includes the Europa League quarter-finals.

Also Read | BHA Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Also Read | Man United Could Sign Gareth Bale For Just €20 MILLION, But Wages Still An Issue

Probable SHF vs WOL playing11

Sheffield United

Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver Norwood; McBurnie, David McGoldrick

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rui Patricio, Oskar Buur, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Fernando Marcal, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota

SHF vs WOL Dream11 team

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: George Baldock, Conor Coady, Basham, Jack O’Connell

Midfielders: Traore (VC), Fleck, Lundstram,

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (C), Silva, David McGoldrick

SHF vs WOL match prediction

According to our SHF vs WOL match prediction, Sheffield United will have the home advantage and are in a better position to pick up the three points.

SHF vs WOL live streaming in India details

SHF vs WOL will take place on September 14 at 10:30 pm IST. The match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. SHF vs WOL live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The live scores for the match can be followed on the respective clubs' websites as well their Twitter pages.

Also Read | David Alaba's Agent Demanding €20m In Agent Fees From Bayern, Wants Highest-paid Tag

Also Read | Sheffield United Vs Wolves Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Premier League Live

Note: The above SHF vs WOL Dream11 prediction, SHF vs WOL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHF vs WOL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Wolves Twitter