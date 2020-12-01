SHG Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction, Team News, AFC Champions League Match Preview

Shanghai SIPG take on Sydney FC at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 1st December 2020 and kick-off at 6:30 PM IST. Have a look at our SHG vs SYD Dream11 prediction, SHG vs SYD Dream11 team, and other details of the game.

📈 Shanghai SIPG have made it tight at the top in Group H after that win over @prompt_fmarinos last night!



A win for Shanghai SIPG will help them potentially qualify for the next stage of the competition. Sydney FC have not been able to register even a single win this season and are already been ruled out for the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League. During their previous meeting, Shanghai SIPG managed to sneak up a 2-1 win against the Australian side earlier this month.

Squads for SHG vs SYD Dream11 team

Shanghai SIPG - Yan Junling, Sun Le, Chen Wai, Tong Guo, Jiazheng Sun, Kun Liang, Changcheng Yan, Yu Rui, Wang Shenchao, Shi Ke, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Zhang Yi, Yang Shiyuan, Fu Huan, En’ge Zhang, He Guan, Maoshi Yang, Rui Mao, Hubo Tian, Weiyi Zhang, Jianjun Dai, Shen Hou, Cai Huikang, Oscar, Wei Zhen, Lei Wenjie, Yu Hao, Chunxin Chen, Wenzhuo Cai, Jian Shi, Muzi Zhang, Hao Peng, Chenghong Xuezhi, Zhang Wei, Marko Arnautovic, Ricardo Lopes, Hulk, Lu Wenjun, Li Shenglong, Lin Chuangyi, Yu Hai, Aaron Mooy, Boyan Jia, Chen Binbin, Zhurun Liu, Lihao Ren, Jinglin Shang

Sydney FC - Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Levi Kaye, Ben Warland, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Harry Van Der Saag, Patrick Flottman, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Anthony Caceres, Marco Tilio, Calem Nieuwenhof, Luke Ivanovic, Chris Zuvela, Jordi Swibel, Patrick Wood

SHG vs SYD playing 11 (predicted)

Shanghai SIPG- Wei Chen; Wang Shenchao, Wei Zhen, He Guan, Fu Huan; Ricardo Lopes Pereira, Oscar, Aaron Mooy, Wenjun Lu; Hulk, Li Shenglong

Sydney FC- Adam Pavlesic; Michael Zullo, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Paulo Retre, Calem Nieuwenhof, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

SHG vs SYD Dream11 team

GoalKeeper: A Pavlesic

Defenders: L Wenjie, H Guan, W Shenchao, R Grant

Midfielders: L Wenjun, A Mooy, Oscar, M Ninkovic

Forwards: L Shenglong, T Buhagiar

SHG vs SYD Top Picks

Captain- L Shenglong

Vice-Captain- Oscar

SHG vs SYD match prediction

Shanghai SIPG consists of international stars like Oscar and Hulk in their team. Sydney FC, on the other end, will look to end their AFC Champions League campaign with a win against their Chinese counterparts. The China-based team is looking extremely strong and is most likely to walk away with 3 points at the end of the game.

Note: The SHG vs SYD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SHG vs SYD playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.

