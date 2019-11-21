SHN VS BEI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Match Updates

Shanghai Shenhua will face Beijing Guoan at the Hongkou Football Stadium on Saturday, November 22. The game will be played at 5:05 PM IST. The Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture can also be played on Dream11 and here's the SHN vs BEI Dream11 prediction and all you'd want to know.

Shenhua 0-1 Shandong Luneng in the first leg of CFA Cup final. We will have the second match back to Hongkou one month later. pic.twitter.com/8gVABrovLS — Shanghai Shenhua FC (@shanghaishenhua) November 2, 2019

SHN vs BEI Dream11 match preview

Shanghai Shenhua

The home side are currently struggling for consistency in the CSL. They are currently 12th in the league with just eight wins from 27 games. They have lost a whopping 13 times so far. They have scored 41 goals out of which 25 have come from open play. Midfielder Giovanni Moreno has been their most consistent performer with 11 goals while Cao Yunding has provided 11 assists.

Shanghai Shenhua win-loss record: LLWWD

Beijing Guoan

The Beijing side are enjoying contrasting fortunes to their opponents. They lie third in the table just two points behind leaders Guangzhou Evergrande. They have won the joint-most games in the league at 20 from 27 games, losing 6 times. The foreign trio of Renato Augusto, Jonathan Viera and Cedric Bakambu have combined well to score 27 goals for Beijing Guoan.

The Beijing Guoan haven't lost to their opponents in their last seven meetings (5W, 2D)

Beijing Guoan win-loss record: WLWDW

SHN vs BEI Dream11 prediction, SHN vs BEI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dehai Zou (BEI)

Defenders: Yu Dabao (BEI), Gang Wang (BEI), Aidi Fulang Xisi (SHN), Chenjie Zhu (SHN)

Midfielders: Renato Augusto (BEI), P Cheng (BEI), Yunding Cao (SHN), Giovani Moreno (SHN)

Attackers: Cedric Bakambu (BEI), Yiming Zhang (BEI)

SHN vs BEI Dream11: Captain and Vice-Captain selection

Captain: Cedric Bakambu

Vice-Captain: Renato Augusto

SHN vs BEI Dream11 match prediction

SHN 1-3 BEI

