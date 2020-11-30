SHN Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Preview

Shanghai Shenhua come up against Perth Glory in an AFC Champions League group game at the Education City Stadium in Doha this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 30 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHN vs PG Dream11 prediction, SHN vs PG Dream11 team and the probable SHN vs PG playing 11.

SHN vs PG live: SHN vs PG Dream11 prediction and preview

Perth Glory will be hoping to secure the first points of their Asian Champions League campaign when they face Shanghai Shenhua. Shanghai Shenhua are currently third with six points and need a win to boost their hopes of progressing to the next stage, while for Perth Glory, they will be playing for pride as they cannot qualify for the knockout stages having lost all of their four games in the competition. Perth Glory have lost 6 of their last 7 matches in all competitions and pressure will be mounting as they continue their search for a win.

SHN vs PG live: Shanghai Shenhua vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

These two sides have only met once before, the game coming earlier in this competition which Shanghai Shenhua won 2-1.

SHN vs PG Dream11 prediction: Probable SHN vs PG playing 11

Shanghai Shenhua probable 11 - Li Shuai, Wen Jia Bao, Eddy Francis, Feng Xiaoting, Wang Wi, Zhang Lu, Qin Sheng, Alexander N'Doumbou, Sun Shilin, Giovanni Moreno, Peng Xinli

Perth Glory probable 11 - Tando Velaphi, Joshua Rawlins, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Mason Tatafu, Nicholas Walsh, Dane Ingham, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Declan Hughes, Bryce Bafford, Bruno Fornaroli

SHN vs PG live: Top picks for SHN vs PG Dream11 team

SHN vs PG live: Shanghai Shenhua top picks

Li Shuai

Giovanni Moreno

SHN vs PG live: Perth Glory top picks

Neil Kilkenny

Bryce Bafford

SHN vs PG Dream11 prediction: SHN vs PG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Li Shuai

Defenders - Mason Tatafu, Nicholas Walsh, Dane Ingham, Eddy Francis, Feng Xiaoting,

Midfielders - Neil Kilkenny, Peng Xinli (VC), Alexander N'Doumbou, Giovanni Moreno (C)

Forwards - Bryce Bafford

Note: The above SHN vs PG Dream11 prediction, SHN vs PG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHN vs PG Dream11 team and SHN vs PG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

