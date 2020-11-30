SHN Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Preview

Quick links:
Shanghai Shenhua come up against Perth Glory in an AFC Champions League group game at the Education City Stadium in Doha this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 30 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHN vs PG Dream11 prediction, SHN vs PG Dream11 team and the probable SHN vs PG playing 11.
Perth Glory will be hoping to secure the first points of their Asian Champions League campaign when they face Shanghai Shenhua. Shanghai Shenhua are currently third with six points and need a win to boost their hopes of progressing to the next stage, while for Perth Glory, they will be playing for pride as they cannot qualify for the knockout stages having lost all of their four games in the competition. Perth Glory have lost 6 of their last 7 matches in all competitions and pressure will be mounting as they continue their search for a win.
❝I lost a good friend, an inspiration and a hero for my people.❞— #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) November 29, 2020
❝I started playing football watching his performances, and he inspired me.❞
❝He is a big influence for our generation.❞
Read what the #ACL2020 coaches had to say about #Maradona ⬇️https://t.co/9vjsOTttBE
Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Has Witty Message For Edinson Cavani After Striker Leads Man Utd Comeback
These two sides have only met once before, the game coming earlier in this competition which Shanghai Shenhua won 2-1.
Malik's on a mission,,,— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) November 30, 2020
Glory utility man Osama Malik discusses the squad's hopes and aims as they prepare for tonight's @TheAFCCL Cup Group F clash with Shanghai Shenhua.
Watch live on @FOXSportsAus Ch 507 and @kayosports from 9pm WST.@InceptionVideo#ACL2020 #SHAvPER #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/qqxIMZeTXU
Also Read | Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Now Has More Clean Sheets Than Any Other Goalkeeper In The PL
SHN vs PG live: Shanghai Shenhua top picks
SHN vs PG live: Perth Glory top picks
Also Read | BEI Vs SE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Preview
Goalkeeper - Li Shuai
Defenders - Mason Tatafu, Nicholas Walsh, Dane Ingham, Eddy Francis, Feng Xiaoting,
Midfielders - Neil Kilkenny, Peng Xinli (VC), Alexander N'Doumbou, Giovanni Moreno (C)
Forwards - Bryce Bafford
Also Read | Arteta Shrugs Off Questions Over His Arsenal Future Amid Worst Start To Season In 39 Years