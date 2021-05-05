SHN Vs SHGP Dream11: Shanghai Shenhua Vs Shanghai Port Prediction And Team News

A top of the table clash awaits us in Group B of the Chinese Super League season as Shanghai Shenhua host Shanghai Port in their upcoming clash against each other on Wednesday, May 5. The Chinese domestic league game will be played at the Suzhou City Sports Centre, with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SHN vs SHGP Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

SHN vs SHGP Match Preview

Shanghai Shenhua have kickoff their Chinese Super League campaign in fantastic fashion having recorded two wins out of their first two matches. Defeating Beijing Guoan in their tournament opener by a narrow 2-1 margin, the hosts of this game went on to register a comprehensive 1-3 win over Wuhan FC in their season match of the campaign. Heading into the game after scoring five goals in two games so far, hosts seem to have hit the ground running this season. They are also slotted second on the table while being on par at points with their Wednesday ' opponents who occupy the first spot. Shanghai Shenhua will be looking at this match as an opportunity to dethrone Shanghai Port and claim the top spot by pocketing three points against the league leaders.

Just like the hosts, Shanghai Port have also started off their Chinese Super League well by remaining undefeated in their first two matches. The visitors recorded two consecutive wins in the league so far which started off with their massive 1-6 win over Tianjin Jinmen Tigers followed by a 3-1 comfortable victory over Beijing Guoan in their last match. The visitors have come out all guns blazing so far having amassed nine goals in two games and will be looking to continue on the same form against Shanghai Shenhua as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win on Wednesday.

SHN vs SHGP Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- M. Arnautovic or W. Xi

Vice-Captain- G. Moreno or Oscar

SHN vs SHGP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Z. Cheng

Defenders – Lu-Wenjun, F. LXlaoting, W. Shenchao, L. Ang

Midfielders – H. Yu, Oscar, W. Xi

Strikers – R. Lopes, G. Moreno, M. Arnautovic

SHN vs SHGP Dream11 Prediction

Shanghai Port have been excellent in from of the goal and are expected to breach Shanghai Shenhua's defence in this match. The visitors are in red hot form and start the game as favourites with Shanghai Port most likely to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Shanghai Shenhua 1-3 Shanghai Port

Note: The above SHN vs SHGP Dream11 prediction, SHN vs SHGP Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHN vs SHGP Dream11 Team and SHN vs SHGP Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.