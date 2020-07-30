SHN Vs SHZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live Game Info

Shanghai Shenhua will be up against Shenzhen FC in the upcoming match of Chinese Super League at Dalian Sports Center Stadium. Shanghai Shenhua are 7th in the points table with zero points to their name. They lost 2-0 in their last league clash against Evergrande. As for Shenzhen FC, they are on the top of the points table with 3 points to their name. They won 3-0 Guangzhou R&F in their first clash.

The SHN vs SHZ live match will commence on Thursday, July 30 at 3:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction, SHN vs SHZ top picks and SHN vs SHZ Dream11 team.

SHN vs SHZ live: SHN vs SHZ Dream11 team

SHN vs SHZ live: SHN vs SHZ match prediction and top picks

Harold Preciado (Captain) Gao Lin (Vice-captain) Guan-Zhen Ge Zhen Haolun Mi Gan-Chao

SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction: Full squads

SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction: Shanghai Shenhua (SHN)

Zeng Cheng, Li Shuai, Zhen Ma, Zhu Yue, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Feng Xiaoting, Bai Jiajun, Fulang Aidi, Sun Kai, Jiabao Wen, Zhao Mingjian, Li Yunqiu, Qin Sheng, Zhang Lu, Wang Haijian, Stephane Mbia, Qian Jiegei, Sun Shilin, Baojie Zhu, Cao Yunding, Giovanni Moreno, Xinli Peng, Stephan El Shaarawy, Yu Hanchao, Kim Shin-Wook, Obafemi Martins, Xu Yang

SHN vs SHZ Dream11 Prediction: Shenzhen FC (SHZ)

Guan-Zhen, Guo Wei, Yajun-Zhou, Xu Haofeng, Song Ju-hun, Qiao Wei, Jiang Zhipeng, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Lu Haidong, Ge Zhen, Yuan Zhang, Huang Ruifeng, Ole Selnaes, Shuai Pei, Jin Qiang, Blerim Dzemaili, Wai-Tsun Dai, Li Yuanyi, Xin Zhou, Xu-Yang, Yongpo Wang, Yuan Zhang Jr, Liu Yue, Thievy Bifouma, Zheng Dalun, Sun Ke, John Mary, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin

SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction: Probable SHN vs SHZ playing 11

Shanghai Shenhua : Zhen Ma, Jiang Shenglong, Sun Kai, Jiabao Wen, Giovanni Moreno, Cao Yunding, Stephan El Shaarawy, Xinli Peng, Kim Shin-Wook, Xu Yang, Yu Hanchao

: Zhen Ma, Jiang Shenglong, Sun Kai, Jiabao Wen, Giovanni Moreno, Cao Yunding, Stephan El Shaarawy, Xinli Peng, Kim Shin-Wook, Xu Yang, Yu Hanchao Shenzhen FC: Guan-Zhen, Ge Zhen, Haolun Mi, Gan-Chao, Ole Selnaes, Li Yuanyi, Yongpo Wang, Huang Ruifeng, Harold Preciado, Gao Lin, Zheng Dalun

SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction

Our SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction is that Shenzhen FC will win this game.

Note: The SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction and SHN vs SHZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHN vs SHZ Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: Shanghai Shenhua/Instagram)