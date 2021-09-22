SHOCKING: Birmingham City's Troy Deeney Reveals He Gets '30 To 40' Racist Messages A Day

Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney has reportedly admitted that he receives '30 to 40' racially abusive messages on social media platforms every day. The experienced Englishman admitted that even his wife and children are not being spared by the bullies on social media.

Troy Deeney racism

"On social media it is huge. Personally, I have to report 30 to 40 messages a day. That might be targeted at me, my partner and my kids, no-one is off limits. As a parent, you want to protect your kids, you don't want to put them in harm's way. That makes me think 'do you really want to do this any more?", said Troy Deeney as quoted by BBC Sport.

The 33-year-old mentioned that online bullies are not able to differentiate between 'banter' and 'hateful crime', unlike on the field, where players draw a line between banter and abuse.

"In the grounds it is borderline between what is classed as banter and hateful crime," Deeney said.

Furthermore, the former Watford star also added that a lot of work needs to be done on the issues related to racism as it is still prevalent in the 21st century.

"It's a bit disappointing that, in the 21st century, that's what we're still talking about. I think it highlights that there is still work to be done. There is room for improvement" Troy Deeney said.

Who does Troy Deeney play for?

On 30 August 2021, Troy Deeney signed a two-year contract with Birmingham City and made his EFL Cup debut for the club on September 10 as a substitute during their impressive 2-0 win over Derby County at St Andrew's Stadium. Deeney scored his first goal for the Birmingham-based franchise during their 4-1 home loss to Fulham FC.

Deeney could not make an impact in Birmingham's next game against Peterborough where they suffered a 3-0 loss. The English striker is expected to be in action when Birmingham City host Preston in the EFL Cup on Saturday.

Birmingham City are placed 11th in the EFL Championship standings with three wins, two draws and three losses from eight matches, with 11 points on board.