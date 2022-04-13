Last Updated:

Shocking Scenes Unfold As Brazilian Head Coach Hits Female Referee In Head During Match

On Sunday, the head coach of a Brazilian football club was seen on camera hitting a female referee during a match. The video is now going viral on social media.

On Sunday, the head coach of a Brazilian football club was seen on camera hitting a female referee during a match. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rafael Soriano, the coach of Desportivo Ferroviaria, can be seen head-butting Marcielly Netto, a female line judge, after she became engaged in an argument during their match against Nova Venecia. The incident occurred in a lower-division tournament in the Brazilian city of Espirito Santo. 

The video shows Soriano fighting with the referees over their decision to call half-time before his team could take a corner. As the altercation progressed, Netto became involved and appeared to say something to Soriano, who then lunged forward and struck the line judge with his head. Soriano received a red card from the on-field referee almost immediately, while his teammates tried to pull him back and looked stunned.

Desportivo Ferroviaria sacks Soriano

Meanwhile, Soriano has been sacked by Desportivo Ferroviaria for violently attacking the lineswoman during their match on Sunday. The club issued a statement condemning all types of violence, be it physical, verbal, moral, or emotional. Soriano also received a 30-day suspension from the local court of justice. 

"Desportiva Ferroviária informs the public that it repudiates any type of violence, whether physical, verbal, moral or emotional, especially against women," the club said in a statement. "We sympathise with the assistant referee, Marcielly Netto, making us available for whatever is necessary," the club added, as quoted by the Daily Mail

Soriano, on the other hand, has refused to acknowledge his mistake, accusing the line judge of taking advantage of being a woman. He also threatened to sue her in court. Soriano claimed that the line judge pushed one of his players and is now saying that she was attacked, adding "it's a lie". 

"If you say I attacked you, we'll go to the police station. We're going to file a report. If not, I will sue you. She's saying that I assaulted her. Lie. She is using herself because she is a woman. She's wanting to take advantage because she's a woman. Gonzalo was cornered, she pushed the players and now she wants to say she was attacked. Lie," Soriano said in an interview with TV Educativa. 

