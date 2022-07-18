Shocking Video Emerges Of Chelsea Loanee Bakayoko Being Held At Gunpoint By Italian Police

Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko, who currently plays for Serie A giants AC Milan, was stopped and searched by armed police in Milan after he was mistaken to be someone else. The Frenchman was stopped and searched by the officers while he was driving through the Italian city with a friend.

As seen in the shocking video below, AC Milan Tiemoue Bakayoko midfielder was held at gunpoint by the Milan police after his identity was mistaken. In the footage, one of the cops can be seen telling their colleague that the 27-year-old is not a suspect but in fact a player who represents the Serie A giants. It is believed that this incident took place at the beginning of July. However, this episode has only recently come to light after the release of the shocking video on social media.

Il momento in cui il poliziotto si rende conto che ha fermato Bakayoko e bestemmia è poesia pic.twitter.com/f3fBRqtL9f — Captain Rossonero - Il Primo Rossonero 🏆 (@DrGianlucaFumo) July 17, 2022

Milan police issue statement after holding Bakayoko at gunpoint

After the shocking incident involving Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to an Italian reporter, Tancredi Palmeri, Milan Police also issued an official statement which read (in Italian), "The search, which happened on July 3, was due to the gun shooting that happened in the area in the previous hours. The two suspected were two men in an SUV fitting the description. One of the two was black and with a green shirt. That’s why (they were held at) the gunpoint."

Tiemoue Bakayoko to complete second loan spell at AC Milan

Despite completing a 40 million euros move from Monaco to Chelsea, Tiemoue Bakayoko found it difficult to adapt to the Premier League. After completing just one season with the Blues in 2017-18, the French midfielder moved on loan to AC Milan, Monaco, Napoli and then back to the San Siro.

The 27-year-old, who won the Serie A with AC Milan last season, has a two-year loan deal at the club that lasts until 2023 with an option to buy. After completing one year at the San Siro in which he made 18 appearances for AC Milan last season, Bakayoko is all set to complete his second loan spell at the club. The Frenchman will be keen on impressing his bosses at AC Milan, with the hope that the club makes a move for a complete transfer at the end of next season.