SHSO Vs DYB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Belarus Cup Live

Shakhter Soligorsk will face Dynamo Brest at Stroitel Stadion in the semi-final of Belarus Cup. Previously when both sides met, Shakhter Soligorsk ended up winning the clash 2-0. Shakhter Soligorsk faced FK Slutsk earlier in the league this month. FK Slutsk scored two goals and restricted Shakhter Soligorsk to just one goal.

As for Dynamo Brest, they lost their last league match against Shakhter Soligorsk, with a 2-0 scoreline. Prior to Shakhter Soligorsk, Dynamo Brest went up against Vitebsk. Dynamo Brest lost the game against Vitebsk as the match ended 0-1 favour of Vitebsk. Dynamo Brest have two wins and two losses in their last four games.

The SHSO vs DYB Dream11 game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 8:30 pm IST at Stroitel Stadion. Here is the SHSO vs DYB Dream11 prediction and SHSO vs DYB Dream11 top picks.

SHSO vs DYB Dream11 team

SHSO vs DYB Dream11 top picks

Nikola Antic (Captain) Dzmitry Padstrelaw (Vice-captain) Gabi Kiki Pavel Savitskiy

SHSO vs DYB Dream11 team

SHSO vs DYB Dream11 team: Shakhtyor Soligorsk full squad

Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic.

SHSO vs DYB Dream11 team: Brest full squad

Pavel Pavlyuchenko, Sergey Ignatovich, Gabi Kiki, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Kirill Pechenin, Oleg Veretilo, Yevhen Khacheridi, Denis Duarte, Georgios Katsikas, Maksim Vitus, Pavel Savitskiy, Mikhail Gordejchuk, Oleksandr Noyok, Sergey Krivets, Sergey Kislyak, Artem Bykov, Roman Yuzepchuk, Elis Bakaj, Artem Milevskyi, Denis Laptev, Evgeni Shevchenko, Vsevolod Sadovskiy

SHSO vs DYB Dream11 prediction

Our SHSO vs DYB Dream11 prediction is that Shakhtyor Soligorsk will win the game.

Note: The SHSO vs DYB Dream11 prediction, SHSO vs DYB Dream11 top picks, and SHSO vs DYB Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The SHSO vs DYB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.