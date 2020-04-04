SHSO vs NEM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Belarusian Premier League Live

Shakhtyor Soligorsk will play against Neman Grodno in the Belarusian Premier League on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The match will be played at Stroitel Stadium. Let us look at SHSO vs NEM Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
Venue: Stroitel Stadium
Date: April 4, 2020
Time: 6 PM IST
Neman Grodno are placed sixth on the Belarusian Premier League points table. They have played two games, drawing and losing once each. Shakhtyor Soligorsk are placed eighth on the points table, with one victory and defeat each.
Shakhtyor squad: Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren Llullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic
Neman squad: Vladislav Yatskevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov, Aleksey Legchilin, Zoran Marušić, Andrey Yakimov, Pavel Zabelin, Maksim Yablonski, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Valeri Zhukovski, Volodymyr Koval, Emir Shigaybaev, Danijel Stojković, Oleg Murachev, Andrey Vasiljev, Artur Slabashevich, Yegor Khvalko, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Giorgi Kantaria, Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Maksim Shishlov, Arthur Malievsky.
Captain: Dmitriy Ivanov
Vice-captain: Sergey Politevich
Goalkeeper: Aleksandr Gutor
Defenders: Nikola Antic, Sergey Politevich, Artur Slabashevich, Andrey Vasiljev
Midfielders: Aleksandr Selyava, Andrey Yakimov, Giorgi Kantaria
Forwards: Azdren Llullaku, Dmitriy Ivanov, Roman Vegerya
Neman Grodno are the favourites to win the match against Shokhtyor Soligorsk.
