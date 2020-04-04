SHSO vs NEM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Belarusian Premier League Live

Shakhtyor Soligorsk will play against Neman Grodno in the Belarusian Premier League on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The match will be played at Stroitel Stadium. Let us look at SHSO vs NEM Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

SHSO vs NEM Dream11 prediction: SHSO vs NEM Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Stroitel Stadium

Date: April 4, 2020

Time: 6 PM IST

SHSO vs NEM Dream11 prediction: SHSO vs NEM Dream11 Match Preview

Neman Grodno are placed sixth on the Belarusian Premier League points table. They have played two games, drawing and losing once each. Shakhtyor Soligorsk are placed eighth on the points table, with one victory and defeat each.

SHSO vs NEM Dream11 prediction: SHSO vs NEM Dream11 Teams

Shakhtyor squad: Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren Llullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic

Neman squad: Vladislav Yatskevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov, Aleksey Legchilin, Zoran Marušić, Andrey Yakimov, Pavel Zabelin, Maksim Yablonski, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Valeri Zhukovski, Volodymyr Koval, Emir Shigaybaev, Danijel Stojković, Oleg Murachev, Andrey Vasiljev, Artur Slabashevich, Yegor Khvalko, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Giorgi Kantaria, Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Maksim Shishlov, Arthur Malievsky.

SHSO vs NEM Dream11 prediction: SHSO vs NEM Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Dmitriy Ivanov

Vice-captain: Sergey Politevich

SHSO vs NEM Dream11 prediction: SHSO vs NEM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Aleksandr Gutor

Defenders: Nikola Antic, Sergey Politevich, Artur Slabashevich, Andrey Vasiljev

Midfielders: Aleksandr Selyava, Andrey Yakimov, Giorgi Kantaria

Forwards: Azdren Llullaku, Dmitriy Ivanov, Roman Vegerya

SHSO vs NEM Dream11 prediction: SHSO vs NEM Dream11 Match Prediction

Neman Grodno are the favourites to win the match against Shokhtyor Soligorsk.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

