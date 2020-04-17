SHSO Vs SLU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Belarus Premier League Live Match Details

Shakhtyor Soligorsk will host FC Slutsk in the Belarus Premier League on April 17, 2020. The match will be played at the Stroitel Stadium with a kick-off time of 10:00 PM IST on Friday. Fans can play the SHSO vs SLU Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SHSO vs SLU Dream11 prediction, the SHSO vs SLU Dream11 top picks and SHSO vs SLU Dream11 squad details.

Shakhtyor Soligorsk take on FC Slutsk on Matchday 6 of the Belarus Premier League

‼️ Matchday Round 6 ‼️



⚽️ Shakhtyor Soligorsk v FC Slutsk

🏟 Stroitel Stadium

🗓 17 April 2020

⏰ 17:30 GMT

📺 https://t.co/VkiqmVtNwU

#️⃣ #SHKSLU#UpTheMiners⚒️#UpTheMoles⚒️#BelarusPL — FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk EN 🇧🇾⚒️ (@FCSoligorskEN) April 17, 2020

SHSO vs SLU Dream11 prediction

SHSO vs SLU Dream11 prediction - Shakhtyor Soligorsk squad

Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic.

SHSO vs SLU Dream11 prediction - FK Slutsk squad

Artem Serdyuk, Evgeni Veljko, Abdoul Gafar, Pavel Zuevich, Alan Koroev, Dramane Salou, Marat Buraev, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Igor Bobko, Yurii Teterenko, Evgeny Velko, Vladislav Sychev, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Soslan Takulov, Roman Krivulkin, Denis Obrazov, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Bylinkin, Ilya Branovets , Boris Pankratov.

SHSO vs SLU Dream11 match schedule

Date - Friday, April 17, 2020

Kickoff time - 10:00 PM IST

Venue - Stroitel Stadium

SHSO vs SLU Dream11 prediction: SHSO vs SLU Dream11 top picks

Here are the SHSO vs SLU Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: A Gutor

Defenders: S Koanda (VC), S Politevich, S Matvejchik, I Burko (C), A Sachivko

Midfielders: Y Kozlov, G Dlasamidze, E Semenov, D Padstrelaw

Forwards: A Gafar

SHSO vs SLU Dream11 prediction

FC Slutsk will start as favourites against Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the Belarusian Premier League on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SHSO vs SLU Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHSO vs SLU Dream11 prediction team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

