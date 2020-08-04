SHZ Vs GED Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Shenzhen FC will square off against Guangzhou Evergrande FC in the Chinese Super League. The match will be played on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Here is the SHZ vs GED Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, top picks and SHZ vs GED Dream11 team news.

Also Read | SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live game info

SHZ vs GED live: SHZ vs GED Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

SHZ vs GED live: SHZ vs GED Dream11 prediction and preview

Guangzhou Evergrande FC have had a successful start this season in the Chinese Super League. They occupy the top spot in the competition with six points in two games. Meanwhile, Shenzhen FC are placed fourth on the Chinese Super League table with three points to their credit. They have won and lost once each and will look to move up the ladder with a victory against the league leaders.

Also Read | GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live game info

SHZ vs GED Dream11 prediction: SHZ vs GED Dream11 team news

Shenzhen FC: Yajun Zhou, Lu Haidong, Wang Weilong, Ge Zhen, Xin Zhou, Wang Dalong, Gan Chao, Shinar Yeljan, Gao Tianyi, Qiao Wei, Li Quiang, Ole Selnaes, Xu Yang, Cheikh M’Bengue, Li Jinqing, Guo Wei, Peng Wang, Jiang Zhipeng, Lu Haidong, Jin Qiang, Zu Pengchao, Li Yuanyi, Harold Preciado, John Mary, Cai Jingyuan, Chen Fujun, Dyego Sousa, Baixu Xiang, Gao Lin.

Guangzhou Evergrande FC: Shibo Liu, Liu Dianzuo, Jianzhi Zhang, Fang Mei, Zhag Linpeng, Feng Xiaoting, Gao Xiaoting, Feng Xiaoying, Gao Zhunyi, Tangeni Shipathu, Deng Hanwen, Wu Shaocong, Luo Hanbowen, Shilong Wang, Jiang Guangtai, Paulinho, Anderson Talisca, Zheng Zhi, Zhang Xiuwei, Xu Xin, Dinghao Yan, Eikeson, Zeng Cheng, Hanchao Yu, Park Ji-Soo, Yihao Zhong, Boxuan Feng, Li Xuepeng, Ricardo Goulart, Wei Shihao, Huang Bowen, Yang Liyu, Bughrahan Skandar, Jinze Wang

Also Read | JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live

SHZ vs GED Dream11 prediction: SHZ vs GED playing 11

Goalkeeper: Liu Dianzuo

Defenders: Park Ji-Soo, Jiang Guangtai, Jiang Zhipeng, Lu Haidong

Midfielders: Anderson Talisca, Ole Selnaes, Dzemaili

Forwards: Wei Shihao, John Mary, Gao Lin

SHZ vs GED live: SHZ vs GED Dream11 prediction and top picks

Shenzhen FC: Gao Lin, Ole Selnaes

Guangzhou Evergrande FC: Wei Shihao, Anderson Talisca

SHZ vs GED Dream11 match prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande FC are the favourites in the game.

Note: The SHZ vs GED Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SHZ vs GED playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Also Read | DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live

Image courtesy: Anderson Talisca Instagram