SHZ Vs GED Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Shenzhen FC will square off against Guangzhou Evergrande FC in the Chinese Super League. The match will be played on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Here is the SHZ vs GED Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, top picks and SHZ vs GED Dream11 team news.
Also Read | SHN vs SHZ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live game info
Venue: Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base
Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Time: 3.30 pm IST
Guangzhou Evergrande FC have had a successful start this season in the Chinese Super League. They occupy the top spot in the competition with six points in two games. Meanwhile, Shenzhen FC are placed fourth on the Chinese Super League table with three points to their credit. They have won and lost once each and will look to move up the ladder with a victory against the league leaders.
Also Read | GZ vs GED Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live game info
Shenzhen FC: Yajun Zhou, Lu Haidong, Wang Weilong, Ge Zhen, Xin Zhou, Wang Dalong, Gan Chao, Shinar Yeljan, Gao Tianyi, Qiao Wei, Li Quiang, Ole Selnaes, Xu Yang, Cheikh M’Bengue, Li Jinqing, Guo Wei, Peng Wang, Jiang Zhipeng, Lu Haidong, Jin Qiang, Zu Pengchao, Li Yuanyi, Harold Preciado, John Mary, Cai Jingyuan, Chen Fujun, Dyego Sousa, Baixu Xiang, Gao Lin.
Guangzhou Evergrande FC: Shibo Liu, Liu Dianzuo, Jianzhi Zhang, Fang Mei, Zhag Linpeng, Feng Xiaoting, Gao Xiaoting, Feng Xiaoying, Gao Zhunyi, Tangeni Shipathu, Deng Hanwen, Wu Shaocong, Luo Hanbowen, Shilong Wang, Jiang Guangtai, Paulinho, Anderson Talisca, Zheng Zhi, Zhang Xiuwei, Xu Xin, Dinghao Yan, Eikeson, Zeng Cheng, Hanchao Yu, Park Ji-Soo, Yihao Zhong, Boxuan Feng, Li Xuepeng, Ricardo Goulart, Wei Shihao, Huang Bowen, Yang Liyu, Bughrahan Skandar, Jinze Wang
Also Read | JNG vs SHD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live
Goalkeeper: Liu Dianzuo
Defenders: Park Ji-Soo, Jiang Guangtai, Jiang Zhipeng, Lu Haidong
Midfielders: Anderson Talisca, Ole Selnaes, Dzemaili
Forwards: Wei Shihao, John Mary, Gao Lin
Shenzhen FC: Gao Lin, Ole Selnaes
Guangzhou Evergrande FC: Wei Shihao, Anderson Talisca
Guangzhou Evergrande FC are the favourites in the game.
Also Read | DLN vs HN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live