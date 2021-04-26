SHZ Vs QIN Dream11: Shenzhen FC Vs Qingdao FC Prediction And Team News

Shenzhen FC and Qingdao FC are set to take on each other in their upcoming Chinese Super League clash on Monday. The Chinese domestic league match is set to be played on April 26 at Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at SHZ vs QIN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

SHZ vs QIN Match Preview

Shenzhen FC will walk into the game as the third-ranked team on the league table having won their first match of the season against Henan Songshan Longmen in their latest outing. the hosts rode on goal from Frank Acheampong and Alan Kardec in each half as Mohamed Buya Turay's 30 minutes strike went in vain for the Henan Songshan Longmen. The hosts will now be eager to carry on their positive start to the campaign and look to build on their positive momentum on Monday. However, they face a tough task in the form of Qingdao FC and will have to replicate similar performances from their last outing if they wish to walk away with three points on Monday.

Just like their opponents, Qingdao FC also had a winning start to their ongoing Chinese Leauge campaign as the visitors recorded a 2-1 win over Cangzhou Might Lions FC in their tournament opener. Jinchen Zhou opened up the scoring for Qingdao FC in the 42nd minute of the game and ensure that his side headed into the halftime win a good lead. Their lead didn't last long as Adama Diomande scored a 67th-minute equalizer to bring the visitors back in the game. However, Qingdao FC replied back as Dejan Radonic found the back of the next within three minutes of Cangzhou Might Lion's goal and made sure that the hosts registered their first win of the tournament.

SHZ vs QIN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- A. Kardec or Z. Junchen

Vice-Captain- D. Randonjic or J. Quintero

SHZ vs QIN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –G. Wei

Defenders – J. Vukovic, Y. Mincheng, J. Llu, M. Pouraliganji

Midfielders- J. Quintero, Z. Junchen, D. Zheng, D. Popovic

Strikers – D. Randonjic, A. Kardec

SHZ vs QIN Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are coming off their respective wins and will be aiming to continue on their winning streak. Given their current form, we expect Shenzhen FC and Qingdao FC to play out a draw and split points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Shenzhen FC 1-1 Qingdao FC

Note: The above SHZ vs QIN Dream11 prediction, SHZ vs QIN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHZ vs QIN Dream11 Team and SHZ vs QIN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.