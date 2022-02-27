'Silently Providing Assists': Fans In Awe As Lionel Messi Tied For Most Assists In Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) earned a massive 3-1 victory over St-Etienne in the Ligue 1 2021-22 match at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night. While Frenchman Kylian Mbappe top-scored for the home team by scoring two goals, Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi contributed by assisting Mbappe on both occasions. In the process, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also joined the Frenchman as the top of the list of players with the most assists in the current Ligue 1 season.

At the same time, Messi’s play-making skills on Saturday made Mbappe tie with Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder in the Ligue 1 top scorers list with 14 goals. He reached the tally of 10 assists in the season after playing just 16 matches. Whereas, Mbappe has 10 assists to his credit in 24 games.

Alongside Messi and Mbappe Marseille’s Dimitri Payet also sits at top of the list with 10 assists in 22 games. PSG marched to victory against St-Etienne, courtesy of the twin goals by Mbappe at the 42nd and 47th minute, alongside a 52-minute goal by Danilo Pereira. On the other hand. Denis Bouanga earlier opened the scoresheet by scoring at the 16th minute for the visitors.

Netizens react to Lionel Messi contributing with the most assists in Ligue 1

Meanwhile, football fans on social media were quick to react to Messi’s feat as the top assist provider in the league. A fan said that Messi has the most no. of assists in his first season away from Barcelona, and questioned the critics who claim Messi is finished. Messi joined PSG in 2021 following a 21-year long stint at the Camp Nou, playing in the La Liga.

Meanwhile, another fan mentioned that no other player has more assists than the Argentine despite him missing 10 games. Messi joined the French outfit during the summer transfer window 2021 and has missed 10 matches so far due to injuries.

Among the many reactions, a user said while everyone is busy making noise, Messi is silently providing the team with assists. The user also mentioned that Messi has contributed with six assists in his last five Ligue1 games. The 2021 Ballon d’Or 2021 winner is yet to contribute fire in the scoring column as he has found only two Ligue 1 goals for the team so far.

