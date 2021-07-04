Simon Kjaer Says Eriksen Incident 'did Something To The Squad' As They Qualify For Semis

Simon Kjaer, the Danish captain, has said that Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their opening Euro 2020 match pulled the squad together and helped to inspire them to the semi-finals after their 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

Kjaer talked about how that incident brought a certain sense of trust within the team, he said “It did something to the group. We thrive and we’re safe together. We know we can trust the people around us. We know that if one of us is in trouble, then someone else is there for you. It gives us security and of course, it makes Christian feel good. We can press because we know that the player next to us is there to back us up.”

“It’s huge, this is insane,” he said in reference to the win over the Czechs. “We aimed to go to Wembley and now we will. But I would be lying if I said we’re OK with that. Now we have to enjoy it and recover, but we also have a match in four days.” as quoted by ANI sources.

Skipper Kjaer was among the first to rush to Eriksen's side when he went down and has been credited with playing a potentially life-saving role in the response - as well as for how he led the Danish players in forming the ring and comforted Eriksen's distraught partner, who went on to the pitch.

Denmark beat the Czech Republic to go through to the semi-finals

The inspired Danes won 2-1 against the Czech team in the quarter-finals in Baku on Saturday, July 3 thanks to first-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg.Denmark took the lead early on in the match with Delaney heading in a corner in the fifth minute. In the 42nd minute, Joakim Maehle put in a wonderful cross with his outer foot to set up Dolberg who turned it in from close range to double their lead.

Four minutes into the second-half, Patrik Schick, the tournament's joint-top scorer with 5 goals along with Cristiano Ronaldo, scored to pull one back for the Czech team but sadly that was just a consolation goal as the Danes held on to continue their fairytale run in the Euro 2020.

What does it mean for Denmark?

Denmark will now travel to Wembley in London for their semi-final match against England on July 8. England beat Ukraine 4-0 in their quarter-final match on Saturday in Rome.

(Image Credits: @simonkjaer1989 /Twitter)