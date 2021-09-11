Sir Alex Ferguson Has Proud Reaction To Ronaldo Scoring On Manchester United Return

Ahead of Manchester United's game against Newcastle United on September 11, all eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was marking his second debut at Old Trafford. To the thrill of the Red Devils fans, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored two goals in the first sixty-five minutes with a scope of more to come. The Portuguese international scored a tap in just before halftime to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead before scoring once again in the second half, to make it 2-1. It is fair to say that his homecoming made all football fans emotional, but none more so than Sir Alex Ferguson, who was his coach from 2003-09, and whom Ronaldo calls his 'Father in Football'.

Sir Alex Ferguson gives a proud reaction as Cristiano Ronaldo scores

As soon as Sir Alex Ferguson saw Cristiano Ronaldo put the ball in the back of the net, he could not stop smiling and clapping to see one of the best players he has coached return to his club and pick up where he left off. The legendary Manchester United manager won 13 Premier League titles, a record that is unlikely to be ever matched by a single coach in England's top flight. It is also widely speculated that Sir Alex Ferguson had a vital role to play in Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.