Sir Alex Ferguson Looks Sharp As He's Spotted At A Petrol Station With A Mask

Former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson appears to be in the pink of his health as he was recently spotted at a petrol station in Cheshire. The Premier League Legend looked fitter than ever and was seen wearing a mask as he pumped his Mercedes-Benz. Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the Red Devils for a staggering 26 years, winning 13 Premier League titles, and leading the club to two Champions League triumphs.

Where is Alex Ferguson? Former Man United boss spotted at a Cheshire petrol station

In a report by The Sun, Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted at an M&S petrol station in Cheshire on Monday. The legendary Man United boss was wearing a mask and looked fit as a fiddle as he filled up his luxurious Mercedes-Benz. The 78-year-old also picked up a snack from the M&S garage after stopping by.

The Man United icon had to be extra cautious given the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, having suffered a seizure at his home in 2018. Sir Alex Ferguson had to undergo an emergency operation conducted by the National Health Service (NHS) who have been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 crisis. The Premier League legend lauded the NHS for their efforts and said that they are finally getting the recognition they deserve after the Premier League paid tribute to the NHS.

Where is Alex Ferguson? Sir Alex Ferguson's training regime revealed by Man United kit man Albert Morgan

Speaking in an episode of MUTV Group Chat, Man United kit man Albert Morgan gave an insight into Sir Alex Ferguson's training regime during the lockdown. The 78-year-old has been working out with dumbbells during the lockdown, while he is continuing his exercises on the rowing and walking machines. Morgan revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson has not had a day off and has been training every morning during the lockdown, and is in quite a good form. The Man United kit man joked that Sir Alex Ferguson's wife Cathy had to 'nail his feet down' during the lockdown.

Sir Alex Ferguson congratulates Liverpool on winning the Premier League title

Liverpool sealed the Premier League title last month, ending their 30-year wait for a league title. Sir Alex Ferguson, during his time at Old Trafford, enjoyed a rather feisty rivalry with Liverpool but set that aside and congratulated Reds icon Kenny Dalglish on their triumph. Dalglish and Ferguson were involved in a number of altercations during the Liverpool icon's time at Anfield. However, the former Reds striker, who now serves as a non-executive director at Liverpool, revealed Sir Alex Ferguson was quick to congratulate him after Jurgen Klopp's men were officially crowned champions of England.

