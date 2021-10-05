Sir Alex Ferguson Questions Solskjaer's Decision To Bench Ronaldo Against Everton

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has criticised current United manager Ole Solskjaer over his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench during last weeks Man Utd vs Everton which ended in a draw. Cristiano Ronaldo who made a sensational return to Manchester United sat on the bench until the 57th minute with the Red Devils leading by a goal. However, Everton went on to score an equaliser through Andros Townsend.

Man Utd vs Everton: Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Solskjaer's decision

According to a report by The Guardian In a video that emerged on Twitter, Alex Ferguson can be heard questioning Ole Solskjær’s team selection. As per the report, the video was filmed when Alex Ferguson was talking to the former mixed martial arts champion and Manchester United fan Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford after the Premier League match.

According to the report in the video, Sir Alex Ferguson can be heard saying, “I also think that when they saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing". He is then interrupted by the Khabib Nurmagomedov, who pointed out: “He came on in the second half.” Ferguson in his reply said, “Of course. But I also think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”

Ole Solskjaer defends his decision to play Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half

United did take the lead late in the first half through French striker Anthony Martial who brilliantly finished a pass laid on by Bruno Fernandes. In the second half, Abdoulaye Doucouré got the ball from Demaria Gray and switched it to Andros Townsend who put the ball into the back of the net to equalise

After Man Utd vs Everton ended in a 1-1 draw, a frustrated Ronaldo walked down the tunnel at Old Trafford. However, Solskjaer has defended his team selection and went to say that not starting Ronaldo was the 'correct decision' explaining that Edison Cavani needed the playing time.

Speaking to the reporters after the match Ole Solskjaer said as quoted by Goal.com: "You make decisions for a long, long season and you have to manage the players’ workload. The decision was, for me, a correct one. Anthony Martial came in and did well, scored a good goal. Edinson needed minutes and got an hour, he could have scored."