Sir Alex Ferguson Speaks On Man Utd's Erik Ten Hag Appointment; 'Need Someone In Control'

After months of speculation, Manchester United finally appointed Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their new coach ahead of the 2022/23 season. Legendary Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson believes that the club needs someone to take charge and hopes that the Dutchman is the right candidate for the job.

Ferguson opens up on ten Hag's appointment to Manchester United

While speaking to RTE Racing on Erik ten Hag's appointment to Manchester United, Alex Ferguson said, "Well, I hope he does well because the club needs someone to get in control." The 52-year old Dutch manager has signed a deal at Old Trafford from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option of extending the deal by a further year. The Red Devils are in dire need of change, and the higher hierarchy at the club believes that ten Hag is the right candidate for the job, having had tremendous success at Ajax.

The Dutchman has a proven record as a coach ever since he began managing the Eredivisie giants in 2017. He has helped Ajax reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals once and has also helped them win the domestic competition on two occasions in 2019 and 2021, respectively. And that is not it, as ten Hag is on track to guide the club to a third Eredivisie title this season.

Erik ten Hag looks forward to taking charge of Manchester United

As per the statement released by Manchester United after appointing the Dutchman as their new head coach, Erik ten Hag had said,

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United, and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

With the Red Devils currently languishing in sixth place in the Premier League table and set to go trophyless for a fifth consecutive season, their fans will hope that Erik ten Hag is the right man to turn things around in the years to come.