Sir Alex Ferguson Wants This Ex-Premier League Boss To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has expressed his thoughts by saying he wants a former Premier League club manager to replace the role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer was sacked from the managerial position of the United after he spent three years as the head coach of the team from 2018 to 2021. Meanwhile, as reported by talkSport, Paris-Saint Germain manager Mourinho Pochettino is the first choice of former-boss Ferguson as the successor of Solskjaer for the Red Devils.

The United are still influenced by their former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who played a key role in the return of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford, earlier this summer. As per dailystar.co.uk, talkSport reported that Ferguson has a clear idea about who should be the ideal replacement of Solskjaer in the club. The report by the sports media company suggested that Zinedine Zidane will join PSG, which will allow the former Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino to assume the role at United. Pochettinno is one of the five managers who are being considered by Manchester United, as the list also includes Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag, Brendan Rodgers, and Zidane.

Sir Alex Ferguson's views on Mourinho Pochettino

The legendary manager Ferguson previously praised Pochenttino publicly, when he was the manager of the Spurs. As reported by the UK-based website, while speaking to the reporters, Ferguson said, “Well the manager has been fantastic. They [Spurs] have a bad record of managers, there is no doubt about that. They have had so many over the years, but this lad has composure. You never see him ruffled and the way his team play is a testimony to the work he is doing. The most important thing for English football is how many English and young players are in his team. He understands the advantage of playing young people. They won't let you down and they have been fantastic.”

A look at Mourinho Pochettino's managerial record

The 49-year-old Pochettino was the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur from the 2014-15 season to the 2019-20 season. Under his guidance, the Spurs played a total of 293 games and returned with points per game average of 1.84 points. After his exit from Tottenham, he joined French outfit PSG and has been successful with his stint there, as he has guided them to 53 matches and has returned with an average of 2.26 goals per game.

(Image: AP)