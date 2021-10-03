'Sir Alex Wouldn’t Forgive You For That': Former Man Utd Player Hargreaves Upset With Fred

Manchester United were held back to a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. According to former Manchester United Owen Hargreaves, current Red Devils' midfielder Fred would have been dropped by Sir Alex Ferguson for 'a month' after his failure to prevent the counter-attack that led to Everton's goal.

As Demarai Gray reacted quickest to pick up the loose ball just ahead of Fred after Everton cleared the ball from a United corner, the Brazilian midfielder again got a chance to get the ball off Gray after a slightly loose touch but was unable to do so. Then Abdoulaye Doucouré got the ball from Gray and switched it to Andros Townsend, who put the ball into the back of the net to equalise after a razor-sharp Everton counter-attack.

Fred would be dropped for a month

"Never ever, not in a million years (should that goal be allowed to happen)," Hargreaves told Premier League Productions after the game. "That’s what you get paid for, that’s why you’re there, that’s your job to stop that goal. I would’ve taken that personally. He’s got two cracks at it, and both (times) he loses. It can’t happen. Sir Alex wouldn’t forgive you for that, you wouldn’t have played for a month, seriously. He has to win those tackles. And if he loses it, you foul him, you bring him down. You’ve got to win that. You cannot get bumped off the ball by Demarai Gray and if he does, you foul him."

Hargreaves then dissected United's problem saying that they do not have control over the games. He said that despite skipper Harry Maguire missing owing to an injury, they were playing two defensive midfielders, so such goals cannot be allowed to happen. Hargreaves said:

"United don’t have control of games - it’s their corner, how can a goal like that happen? I know Harry Maguire is missing and they miss his leadership but if you’re going to play two defensive midfielders in there – McTominay and Fred – that goal can’t happen."

One point from a possible six for United

The Red Devils have dropped five points in the last two matches, three against Aston Villa when they lost 1-0, and now two against Everton. United did take the lead late in the first half through French striker Anthony Martial who brilliantly finished a pass laid on by Bruno Fernandes. And then, in the second half, Townsend equalised.

Manchester United dominated possession from start to end with 72% of it but could not convert it into many clear-cut chances. Everton were fast on the counter and made life difficult for the United defenders and midfield. Ole will be hoping to get his team out of this bad form, whereas fans would like to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch instead of sitting on the bench. Earlier, Ole was under fire for taking Ronaldo off in their match against Young Boys in UEFA Champions League Group Stage that they ended up losing.

Image: AP