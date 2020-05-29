Arsenal FC Chairman Sir Chips Keswick Retires After Seven Years Of Being On The Board

Sir Chips Keswick has announced his retirement as the Chairman of Arsenal Holdings Limited, the firm that runs the Arsenal football club. Sir Keswick, the former Director of the Bank of England was the Chairman of the north London club for seven years before he announced his decision on Thursday.

Arsenal Chairman Retires

Sir Chips Keswick, chairman of Arsenal Holdings Limited, has retired after seven years at the helm of the club — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 28, 2020

Sir Keswick has been a Board member at Arsenal since 2005 and speaking to the club regarding his decision, he said, "It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club. Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future."

"I made my plan to retire at the end of this season clear to the board, before the global health crisis we are now experiencing. The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team. I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible,” Sir Keswick added. The club's Board will now consist of Stan Kroenke, Josh Kroenke, Lord Harris and Ken Friar.

Regarding the decision, the Kronkes said, "We would like to express our immense gratitude for everything Sir Chips has done for Arsenal Football Club as a board member and chairman of the board over the past 15 years. His extensive business knowledge and experience coupled with his deep love of Arsenal have made him the perfect chairman. It has been a privilege to work with him and he will always be a very welcome visitor when we return to playing matches at Emirates Stadium.”

(With inputs from arsenal.com)