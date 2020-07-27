SJ Vs RSLC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

San Jose will square off against Real Salt Lake in the MLS Is Back Tournament this week. The match will be played on July 27, Monday (Tuesday, for Indian viewers). Here is the SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team news, schedule, preview and probable SJ vs RSLC playing 11.
San Jose and Real Salt Lake will face off in the round of 16 of the MLS is Back tournament. Real Salt Lake reached the final 16 with a third-place finish in Group C. They bagged four points with one victory in the group stage. Meanwhile, San Jose finished top of Group F bagging seven points in all.
San Jose: Daniel Vega, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano, Guram Kashia, Tommy Thompson, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Marcos Lopez, Shea Salinas, Jacob Akanyirige, Casey Walls, Valeri Qazaishvili, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Jackson Yueill, Gilbert Fuentes, Luis Felipe, Jack Skahan, Judson, Siad Haji, Eric Calvillo, Magnus Erikkson, Andres Rios, Chris Wondolowski, Danny Hoesen, Cade Cowell
Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zac MacMath, Andrew Putna, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Erik Holt, Alvin Jones, Ashtone Morgan, Albert Rusnak, Corey Baird, Justin Portillo, Everton Luiz, Justin Meram, Maikel Chang, Jeizon Ramirez, Luis Arriaga, Tate Schmidtt, Luke Mulholland, Pablo Ruiz, Nick Besler, Kyle Beckerman, Christopher Garcia, Julian Vasquez, Sam Johnson, Damir Kreilach, Douglas Martinez, Giuseppe Rossi, Milan Iloski
San Jose are the favourites in this game.
