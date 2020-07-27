SJ Vs RSLC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

San Jose will square off against Real Salt Lake in the MLS Is Back Tournament this week. The match will be played on July 27, Monday (Tuesday, for Indian viewers). Here is the SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team news, schedule, preview and probable SJ vs RSLC playing 11.

SJ vs RSLC live: SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Date: July 27, Monday (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 8.30 pm ET (6 am IST)

SJ vs RSLC live: SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction and preview

Our Round of 16 opponent will be the third-place finisher in either Group A, C or D.



Why Quakes fans should watch tonight's match between @dcunited & @impactmontreal. https://t.co/sFIzeTDS62 — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) July 21, 2020

San Jose and Real Salt Lake will face off in the round of 16 of the MLS is Back tournament. Real Salt Lake reached the final 16 with a third-place finish in Group C. They bagged four points with one victory in the group stage. Meanwhile, San Jose finished top of Group F bagging seven points in all.

SJ vs RSLC live: SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team news

San Jose: Daniel Vega, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano, Guram Kashia, Tommy Thompson, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Marcos Lopez, Shea Salinas, Jacob Akanyirige, Casey Walls, Valeri Qazaishvili, Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Jackson Yueill, Gilbert Fuentes, Luis Felipe, Jack Skahan, Judson, Siad Haji, Eric Calvillo, Magnus Erikkson, Andres Rios, Chris Wondolowski, Danny Hoesen, Cade Cowell

Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zac MacMath, Andrew Putna, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Erik Holt, Alvin Jones, Ashtone Morgan, Albert Rusnak, Corey Baird, Justin Portillo, Everton Luiz, Justin Meram, Maikel Chang, Jeizon Ramirez, Luis Arriaga, Tate Schmidtt, Luke Mulholland, Pablo Ruiz, Nick Besler, Kyle Beckerman, Christopher Garcia, Julian Vasquez, Sam Johnson, Damir Kreilach, Douglas Martinez, Giuseppe Rossi, Milan Iloski

SJ vs RSLC live: SJ vs RSLC playing 11

Goalkeeper: David Ochoa

Defenders: Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Guram Kashia, Tommy Thompson

Midfielders: Albert Rusnak, Valeri Qazaishvili, Cristian Espinoza

Forwards: Sam Johnson, Damir Kreilach, Magnus Erikkson

SJ vs RSLC live: SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction and top picks

San Jose: Magnus Erikkson (vc), Cristian Espinoza

Real Salt Lake: Sam Johnson (c), Albert Rusnak

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction

San Jose are the favourites in this game.

Note: The SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: sjearthquakes.com