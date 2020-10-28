SJ Vs RSLC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Live

San Jose Earthquakes (SJ) will go up against Real Salt Lake Club (RSLC) in the upcoming match in the MLS (Major League Soccer) on Thursday, October 29 at 8:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose, California. Here's a look at our SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, probable SJ vs RSLC playing 11 and SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team.

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction: SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction and preview

After losing their last match against Vancouver, San Jose Earthquakes have slipped to the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They currently have 24 points on the board with six wins and eight losses in the tournament (six draws). Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are also in a bad spot in the standings (ninth), with a win-loss record of 5-7 in their last 19 matches (7 draws).

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction: SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020

Time: 8:00 am IST

Venue: Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose, California

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction: Probable SJ vs RSLC playing 11

San Jose Earthquakes: JT Marcinkowski (GK), Shea Salinas, Tanner Beason, Marcos López, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson, Judson, Carlos Fierro, Cristian Espinoza, Andrés Ríos, Chris Wondolowski

JT Marcinkowski (GK), Shea Salinas, Tanner Beason, Marcos López, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson, Judson, Carlos Fierro, Cristian Espinoza, Andrés Ríos, Chris Wondolowski Real Salt Lake: Andrew Putna (GK), Donny Toia, Nedum Onuoha, Damir Kreilach, Erik Holt, Maikel Chang, Aaron Herrera, Kyle Beckerman, Corey Baird, Everton Luiz, Sam Johnson

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction: SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team, top picks

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction: San Jose Earthquakes top picks

Tommy Thompson, Carlos Fierro, Chris Wondolowski

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction: Real Salt Lake top picks

Donny Toia, Damir Kreilach, Corey Baird

SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction: SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – JT Marcinkowski

Defenders – Tommy Thompson, Marcos López, Florian Jungwirth, Donny Toia

Midfielders – Damir Kreilach, Maikel Chang, Carlos Fierro (VC)

Forwards – Corey Baird (C), Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski

SJ vs RSLC team: SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction

San Jose Earthquakes starts as favourites to win the match.

Note: The above SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team, probable SJ vs RSLC playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team and SJ vs RSLC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

