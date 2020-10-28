SJ Vs RSLC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Live

Quick links:
San Jose Earthquakes (SJ) will go up against Real Salt Lake Club (RSLC) in the upcoming match in the MLS (Major League Soccer) on Thursday, October 29 at 8:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose, California. Here's a look at our SJ vs RSLC Dream11 prediction, probable SJ vs RSLC playing 11 and SJ vs RSLC Dream11 team.
After losing their last match against Vancouver, San Jose Earthquakes have slipped to the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They currently have 24 points on the board with six wins and eight losses in the tournament (six draws). Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are also in a bad spot in the standings (ninth), with a win-loss record of 5-7 in their last 19 matches (7 draws).
Tommy Thompson, Carlos Fierro, Chris Wondolowski
Donny Toia, Damir Kreilach, Corey Baird
San Jose Earthquakes starts as favourites to win the match.
San Jose showdown #RSL | @AFCU pic.twitter.com/Dn1whtKt0k— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 27, 2020
