Skrtel Can't Wait For Return As Liverpool Legends To Play Man United Legends; Details Here

Legendary Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel explained in a recent interview how excited he is to return to Anfield to compete in a game against the Manchester United legends. The Slovakian will feature for Sir Kenny Dalglish's side in the Legends of the North blockbuster clash that will take place on Saturday, September 24.

Martin Skrtel delighted to return to Anfield

While speaking in an interview with Liverpool Football Club Foundation, Martin Skrtel said, "I'm very excited about it because it's going to be the first time since I left Liverpool that I'm coming back to Anfield, and obviously to play again for Liverpool is going to be something special. It's a legends game anyway but I can't wait, to be honest." The Slovakian retired just over two months ago due to a problem in his back.

When asked about how his first few months since retirement had been, Skrtel replied, "It was a strange feeling because obviously for more than 20 years I was playing professionally and I had my own routine. But this summer was special because I never had two months' holiday. But it was also difficult because I had to retire. In my head, I wasn't ready to retire because I wanted to continue playing but obviously, I couldn't."

As for his concerns, the legendary Slovakian defender added, "So the first two, three weeks it was really difficult for me because I was still thinking that maybe I could try to do something else, try to do something more to continue. But I spoke with three or four doctors and many specialists, and every single one told me that I had to stop because my back is not ready to play or train every day."

Who will play for Liverpool legends?

Legendary Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is the latest star that has been added to the team, with more names yet to be confirmed in the coming days. The other former Reds to have confirmed their participation in the match are Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio and Momo Sissoko.

As for the first meeting between the two sides in May at Old Trafford, Liverpool legends won the clash 3-1. Luis Garcia opened the scoring for the Reds while Mark Gonzalez scored a brace to give the Manchester United legends team no chance of making a comeback. As for the Red Devils, Dimitar Berbatov scored a consolation penalty.