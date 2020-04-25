SLA Vs MSK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live

Slavia Mozyr will face FC Minsk at Yunost Stadium in their next Belarus Premier League game. Slavia Mozyr are 10th on the points table with seven points to their name. They have managed to win two games in their last five clashes (Losses 2, Draw 1). Slavia Mozyr played Isloch in their last Belarus Premier League clash, which Slavia Mozyr ended up losing 2-1. As for Minsk, they are placed 11th on the points table with six points to their name. Minsk have managed to win two games out of the five games played (Losses 3). Minsk faced Rukh Brest FC in their last league match, which Minsk ended up losing 1-0.

The SLA vs MSK Dream11 game is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 05:30 pm IST at Yunost Stadium. Here is the SLA vs MSK Dream11 prediction, SLA vs MSK Dream11 top picks and SLA vs MSK Dream11 top picks.

SLA vs MSK Dream11 team

SLA vs MSK Dream11 top picks

Mikhail Baranovski (Captain) Yuri Pantia (Vice-captain) Dmytro Ryzhuk Vladislav Nasibulin

SLA vs MSK Dream11 team: SLA Full Squad

Maksym Slyusar, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Ilia Vasilevich, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Costrov, James Kotei, Valeryi Senko, Aleksandr Anufriev, Maksim Myakish, Andrii Sorokyn, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Yuri Pantia, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, Andrei Chukhlei, Egor Potapov, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Miakish, Igor Rozhkov, Nikolai Romanyuk, Mikhail Baranovski, Evgeni Ivanenko

SLA vs MSK Dream11 team: MSK Full Squad

Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa.

SLA vs MSK Dream11 prediction

Our SLA vs MSK Dream11 prediction is that Slavia Mozyr will win the game.

Note: The SLA vs MSK Dream11 prediction, SLA vs MSK Dream11 top picks, and SLA vs MSK Dream11 team are based on our own analysis. The SLA vs MSK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.