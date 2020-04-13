SLA Vs RKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Slavia Mozyr host Rukh Brest in Matchday 4 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. Slavia Mozyr are on the seventh spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with two wins in the three games played in the season so far (Lost 1). Slavia Mozyr have a total of 6 points to their name. Mozyr faced Brest in their previous Belarusian Premier League clash in which they won 2-1.

As for Rukh Brest, they are on the ninth spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Rukh Brest have bagged a total of three points in the league with a single win in the season so far (Lost 2). Rukh Brest faced BATE in their last Belarusian Premier League clash in which they lost 1-0.

The match is scheduled for Friday, April 13, 8:00 PM IST at the Stadion Junost. Here is the SLA vs RKH Dream11 prediction, SLA vs RKH Dream11 Top picks and SLA vs RKH Dream11 team.

SLA vs RKH Dream11 team and SLA vs RKH Dream11 prediction

SLA vs RKH Dream11 top picks

Mikhail Baranovski (Captain) Oleksiy Kovtun (Vice-captain) Yurii Pantia

SLA vs RKH Dream11 team (Full Squads)

SLA vs RKH Dream11 team: SLA Full Squad

Slavia Mozyr: Maksym Slyusar, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Ilia Vasilevich, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Costrov, James Kotei, Valeryi Senko, Aleksandr Anufriev, Maksim Myakish, Andrii Sorokyn, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Yuri Pantya, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, Andrei Chukhlei, Egor Potapov, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Miakish, Igor Rozhkov, Nikolai Romanyuk, Mikhail Baranovski, Evgeni Ivanenko

SLA vs RKH Dream11 team: RKH Full Squad

Rukh Brest: Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov

SLA vs RKH Dream11 prediction

Our SLA vs RKH Dream11 prediction is that Slavia Mozyr will win the match.

Please note, the SLA vs RKH Dream11 team and SLA vs RKH Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.