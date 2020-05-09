SLA Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Slavia Mozyr host Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino in the Belarus Premier League on May 9, 2020. The match will be played at the Yunost Stadium on Saturday with a kick-off time of 5:30 pm IST. Fans can play the SLA vs TOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SLA vs TOR Dream11 prediction, the SLA vs TOR Dream11 top picks and SLA vs TOR Dream11 team.

SLA vs TOR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Fixtures of «Belarus Premier League» Matchday 8

Live broadcast 👉 https://t.co/g5TbwuRoPN pic.twitter.com/tHOMnWQ8Nn — ABFF | Belarus Premier league, Maxline 1 league (@BelFootFeder) May 7, 2020

SLA vs TOR Dream11 prediction

SLA vs TOR Dream11 prediction - Slavia Mozyr squad

Mikhail Baranovski, Nikolai Romanyuk, Evgeni Ivanenko, Andrei Chukhley, Yuri Pantia, Egor Potapov, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Myakish, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, James Kotei, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Vladislav Zhuk, Gleb Shevchenko, Igor Costrov, Aleksandr Anufriev, Valeryi Senko, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Francis Narh, Nikita Melnikov, Dennis Tetteh, Maksym Slyusar, Ilia Vasilevich.

SLA vs TOR Dream11 prediction - Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino

Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich

SLA vs TOR Dream11 match schedule

Date - Saturday, May 9, 2020

Kickoff time - 5:30 pm IST

Venue - Yunost Stadium

SLA vs TOR Dream11 team: SLA vs TOR Dream11 top picks

Here are the SLA vs TOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.

Goalkeeper: V Bushma

Defenders: V Zhuk, N Stepanov, V Ustinov, M Bordachev, Y Pantia

Midfielders: A Khachaturyan (C), A Kotlyarov, I Costrov

Forwards: V Gorbachik (VC), F Narh

SLA vs TOR Dream11 prediction

Slavia Mozyr start as favourites against Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino in the Belarus Premier League match on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SLA vs TOR Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SLA vs TOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

