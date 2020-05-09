SLA Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Quick links:
Slavia Mozyr host Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino in the Belarus Premier League on May 9, 2020. The match will be played at the Yunost Stadium on Saturday with a kick-off time of 5:30 pm IST. Fans can play the SLA vs TOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SLA vs TOR Dream11 prediction, the SLA vs TOR Dream11 top picks and SLA vs TOR Dream11 team.
Fixtures of «Belarus Premier League» Matchday 8— ABFF | Belarus Premier league, Maxline 1 league (@BelFootFeder) May 7, 2020
Mikhail Baranovski, Nikolai Romanyuk, Evgeni Ivanenko, Andrei Chukhley, Yuri Pantia, Egor Potapov, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Myakish, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, James Kotei, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Vladislav Zhuk, Gleb Shevchenko, Igor Costrov, Aleksandr Anufriev, Valeryi Senko, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Francis Narh, Nikita Melnikov, Dennis Tetteh, Maksym Slyusar, Ilia Vasilevich.
Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich
Date - Saturday, May 9, 2020
Kickoff time - 5:30 pm IST
Venue - Yunost Stadium
Here are the SLA vs TOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points.
Goalkeeper: V Bushma
Defenders: V Zhuk, N Stepanov, V Ustinov, M Bordachev, Y Pantia
Midfielders: A Khachaturyan (C), A Kotlyarov, I Costrov
Forwards: V Gorbachik (VC), F Narh
Slavia Mozyr start as favourites against Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino in the Belarus Premier League match on Saturday.
