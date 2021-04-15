Slavia Prague Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

After a 1-1 stalemate at the Emirates Stadium last week, Slavia Prague will now host Arsenal for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague. The kick-off is scheduled for Friday, April 16 at 12:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal team news, our prediction and live streaming details of this much-awaited clash.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction and preview

Slavia Prague will head into this match as the favourites after scoring a crucial away goal at the Emirates Stadium. Jindrich Tripisovsky's side have been in unbelievable form this season as they are currently on a 23-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Furthermore, they have just conceded two goals and scored six since the UEL knockout rounds began.

On the other hand, Arsenal head into this fixture on the back of an impressive 3-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League. However, the Gunners have been inconsistent throughout the season and have only won one of their last five games across all competitions (2D 2L). Mikel Arteta would be deeply worried as the Europa League remains the only competition where Arsenal have an opportunity to get their hands on a trophy. Considering the form of the two teams, our Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction is Slavia Prague beating Arsenal, 2-1.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal team news

Heading into this clash, Slavia Prague will be without David Hovorka who has been ruled out due to injury. Meanwhile, first-choice centre-back Ondrej Kudela will be unavailable for this game after receiving a 10-match ban for alleged racial abuse. Simon Deli is also sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mikel Arteta will be unable to call upon the services of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, who are unavailable due to injury. The likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith-Rowe are also unlikely to feature as a result of carrying knocks. Meanwhile, Arsenal will receive a massive boost as club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should return to the squad after missing the last game due to illness.

Where to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live stream in India?

For fans wondering where to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live in India, they can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app. For the latest updates and scores, fans can keep a track of the social media pages of the two teams.

Note: The Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.