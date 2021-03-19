Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela Attacked, Beaten Up In Tunnel After Rangers UEL Game

Slavia Prague managed to edge past the challenge posed by Rangers FC in the round of 16 of the Europa League. But the aftermath of the game turned out to be a tragedy when defender Ondrej Kudela was attacked in the tunnel following allegations of racial abuse by him on Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. Notably, the game saw physical conflict between the two sides, with two Rangers players - Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun being sent off.

Ondrej Kudela attacked in tunnel after Europa League clash

Following their 3-1 aggregate win over two legs, Slavia Prague have labelled some serious allegations on their Round of 16 opponents. In their Ondrej Kudela attacked claim, the club said he was 'cowardly' beaten on his face with fists by Rangers star Glen Kamara. The Czech outfit went on to make a bold claim that the incident took place 'in the presence of Steven Gerrard and under the supervision of the Scottish Police.'

The Rangers manager has urged that UEFA take stern action against Ondrej Kudela claiming that his player was left devastated after the racism row. Kamara was reportedly abused by Kudela during the game. However, neither the match officials nor the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) monitors could detect any such instance. Though, in one of the instances, Kudela is seen covering his mouth to lean towards the Rangers midfielder.

Steven Gerrard slams Kudela over Glen Kamara racist abuse row

The second leg was marred with immense controversy, overshadowed by allegations of racism. But Slavia Prague maintain that their defender was attacked and they had to call the police to get help to leave the stadium. Meanwhile, the Czech ambassador to the UK Libor Secka is also monitoring the situation closely.

Captain Connor Goldson remonstrated with the Slavia defender before Kamara dragged down the tunnel after the game to wait for his abuser. Reports suggest that the altercation took place in the tunnel. And Gerrard was seemingly angry over his player being a subject of racist abuse.

As quoted by Daily Mail, the Liverpool legend said, "Something needs to happen quickly. That is above me. But 100 per cent I stand beside Glen Kamara, whatever happens going forward. UEFA will take this upon them I'm sure they will speak to both players and we will let other people deal with it. All I can confirm is that my player tells me he was racially abused. I tried to call Glen over during the game, he didn't come over."

Slavia president denies Glen Kamara racist abuse saga

Slavia president Jaroslav Tvrdik, in a tweet, has denied all allegations on Kudela. His tweet when translated read, "Slavia categorically denies the fact that the player Ondrej Kudela racially insulted the players' opponents in any way. Our player was physically attacked after the match. At the request of Slavia, the case was resolved by the local police. We would like to see a detailed investigation of the whole situation by UEFA."

