SLO Vs SPN Dream11: Slovakia Vs Spain Prediction, Team And Top Picks

We look at SLO vs SPN Dream11 team and top picks alongside other match details of the Euro 2020 clash between Spain and Slovakia on Wednesday. 

Smit Trivedi
SLO vs SPN Dream11

Image Source: Spain Football/ Twitter


Slovakia take a trip to Seville as they lock horns with Spain in their final group stage of the ongoing European Championship on Wednesday, June 23. The Euro 2020 Group E fixture will be played at the Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SLO vs SPN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the encounter. 

SLO vs SPN Match Preview

Slovakia will head into the game as the second-placed team on the Group E table having pocketed three points from their previous 2 matches. The hosts of this game registered a massive 1-2 win over Poland in their tournament opener before falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sweden in their latest outing.  Group E still remains wide open as Slovakia aim to pick up their second win and end the group stage campaign on a high. However, they face tough competition from Spain who find themselves just one place below their rivals on Wednesday.

Spain on the other hand will start the match after playing out two draws in their ongoing group stages matches of the Euro 2020. The visitors failed to find the back of the net in their tournament opener against Sweden and could not walk away with three points despite dominating possession and every other aspect on the pitch. Alvaro  Morata was finally able to score for Spain in their second match against Poland with the Juventus star finishing with a fantastic shot off Gerard Moreno's ball only to see Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski strike back in the second half and end the game in a draw. 

SLO vs SPN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain -G. Moreno or M. Hamsik

Vice-Captain - O. Duda or A. Morata

SLO vs SPN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - M. Durbavka

Defenders – A. Laporte, M. Skriniar, P. Torres 

Midfielders – M. Hamslk, Koke, R. Mak, D. Olmo 

Strikers – G. Moreno, O. Duda, A. Morata

SLO vs SPN Dream11 Prediction

We expect Spain to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Wednesday. 

Prediction- Slovakia 0-1 Spain

Note: The above SLO vs SPN Dream11 prediction, SLO vs SPN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SLO vs SPN Dream11 Team and SLO vs SPN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

