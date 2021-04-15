SLPG Vs ARS Dream11: Slavia Prague Vs Arsenal Prediction And Team News

Slavia Prague welcome Premier league outfit Arsenal for their upcoming UEFA Europa League quarter-final on Thursday. The second leg of their ongoing UEFA Europa League is all set to be played at the Sinobo Stadium on April 15 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Friday, April 16) according to IST. Let's have a look at the SLPG vs ARS Dream11 team, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

SLPG vs ARS Match Preview

Slavia Prague enter into the match after defeating the likes of Leicester City and Rangers in the previous round of the Europa League. The Czech Republic outfit is currently on a jaw-dropping 23-game unbeaten run and has not lost a single game on home turf this season. With a crucial away goal in their kitty, the Czech giants will fancy their chances of winning the reverse leg and qualifying for the final four of the Europa League.

Arsenal on the other hand managed to stick to winning ways and went on to record a comfortable 3-0 win over Sheffield United in their latest Premier League outing. After playing out a 1-1 draw at the Emirates stadium in the first leg, Mikel Arteta's men will be wary of their opponent's fantastic home record and will have to play their best football and squeeze out some away goals if they wish to make it in the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday.

SLPG vs ARS Playing 11

Slavia Prague- Ondrej Kolar, Alexander Bah, Jan Boril, Tomas Holes, David Zima, Peter Sevcik, Jakub Hromada, Oscar Dorley Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka, Jan Kuchta

Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette

SLPG vs ARS Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Alexandre Lacazette or Peter Olayinka

Vice-Captain-Jan Kuchta or Nicolas Pepe

SLPG vs ARS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Bernd Leno

Defenders – Jan Boril, Hector Bellerin, Tomas Holes, Cedric Soares

Midfielders – Nicolae Stanciu, Nicolas Pepe, Peter Olayinka, Bukayo Saka

Strikers – Alexandre Lacazette, Jan Kuchta

SLPG vs ARS Dream11 Prediction

Given the fantastic home record of Slavia Prague, we expect the Czech Giants to go on and record a narrow win which sees them cement a spot in the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday.

Prediction- Slavia Prague 1-0 Arsenal

Note: The above SLPG vs ARS Dream11 prediction, SLPG vs ARS Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SLPG vs ARS Dream11 Team and SLPG vs ARS Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.