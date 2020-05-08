SLU Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

FK Slutsk will play Energetik-BGU in the eighth round of the Belarusian Premier League. The match will be played on Friday, May 8, 2020. Here's a look at the SLU vs ENG Dream11 prediction, preview, SLU vs ENG Dream11 team, and other details of the match.

Also Read | LaLiga: Saudis bidding for Newcastle are 'stealing football'

SLU vs ENG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: City Stadium

Date: May 8, 2020

Time: 7:00 pm IST

SLU vs ENG Dream11 prediction: SLU vs ENG Dream11 Preview

Today’s player highlight: Our Captain, Ihar Babko!



He was born in 1985 and learned to play football in a small town Hancavičy.



Bob became a player of FC Slutsksakhar in 2010, when it played in the second league (D3). Since than he is one of the key players of our team........ pic.twitter.com/7Q4VnNtxDN — FK Slutsk (@FKSlutskOffical) April 4, 2020

FK Slutsk have endured a great start to the Belarusian Premier League campaign this season. They are placed top of the league's point table, having won five games, with 16 points to their credit. They have lost and drawn once each. On the other hand, Energetik-BGU occupy the fourth spot on the points table. They have played four games this season while suffering defeat on three occasions.

Also Read | Football set to allow five substitutions in 'temporary' response to coronavirus suspension

SLU vs ENG Dream11 prediction: SLU vs ENG Dream11 squads

FK Slutsk: I. Branovets, B. Pankratov, V. Trubilo, S. Koanda, D. Obrazov, E. Velko, S. Chebotaev, A. Anyukevich, R. Krivulkin, Y. Teterenko, E. Semenov, S. Takulov, V. Sychev, U. Bala, I. Bobko, Y. Kozlov, M. Buraev, A. Koroev, D. Salou, A. Serdyuk, P. Zuevich, Abdoul Gafar.

Energetik-BGU: A. Lesko, V. Bakonin, A. Makavchik, D. Sadovskiy, A. Shkurdyuk, D. Miroshnikov, A. Sokol, E. Yudchits, J. Mawatu, A. Svirepa, E. Voyna, A. Nosko, S. Umarov, D. Bakić, P. Shorats, Wictor Dias, D. Tweh, V. Sovpel, D. Girs, D. Vigovskiy, J. Atemengue, J. Yaxshiboev, A. Musahagian, M. Loiqov.

Also Read | Coronavirus could wipe 10 billion euros off football player values, says report

SLU vs ENG Dream11 prediction: SLU vs ENG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: D. Sadovskiy

Defenders: A. Sokol, A. Shkurdyuk, D. Obrazov, V. Trubilo

Midfielders: A. Nosko, Y. Kozlov, A. Musahagian

Forwards: Abdoul Gafar, D. Bakić, J. Atemengue

SLU vs ENG Dream11 prediction: SLU vs ENG Dream11 top picks

Captain: J. Atemengue

Vice-captain: Abdoul Gafar

SLU vs ENG Dream11 match prediction

FK Slutsk are the favourites in the game against Energetik-BGU.

Note: The SLU vs ENG Dream11 prediction and SLU vs ENG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SLU vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | We are heartbroken at not being able to play in Kolkata: Afghanistan football veteran