SLU Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

FC Slutsk take on Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino in the Belarusian Premier League on June 6, 2020. The BPL match will be played at the Garadskoi Stadion on Saturday with a kick-off time of 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the SLU vs TOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SLU vs TOR Dream11 prediction, SLU vs TOR Dream11 top picks and SLU vs TOR Dream11 team.

SLU vs TOR Dream11 prediction and highlights from the previous game

SLU vs TOR Dream11 prediction

SLU vs TOR Dream11 prediction - FC Slutsk squad

Ilya Branovets, Boris Pankratov, Vitali Trubilo, Soslan Takulov, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Souleymane Koanda, Denis Obrazov, Vladislav Sychev, Umar Muhammed-Bala, Sergiy Chebotaev, Roman Krivulkin, Yuri Kozlov, Igor Bobko, Evgeni Veljko, Egor Semenov, Yurii Teterenko, Dramane Salou, Abdoul Gafar, Artem Serdyuk, Alan Koroev, Pavel Zuevich, Marat Buraev

SLU vs TOR Dream11 prediction - Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino squad

Aleksey Kozlov, Andrey Gorbunov, Rodion Syamuk, Vladimir Bushma, Dmitri Aliseyko, Dmitri Yashin, Ilya Dzhugir, Maksim Bordachev, Nikita Stepanov, Vitali Ustinov, Vladimir Shcherbo, Andrey Khachaturyan, Artem Solovei, Denis Levitskiy, Gabriel Ramos, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Lipe Veloso, Mikhail Afanasjev, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Anton Bogdanov, Dmitri Antilevski, Dmytro Yusov, Kirill Leonovich, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich

SLU vs TOR Dream11 team and schedule

Date - Saturday, June 6, 2020

Kickoff time - 4:30 pm IST

Venue - Garadskoi Stadion

SLU vs TOR Dream11 team: SLU vs TOR Dream11 top picks

Here are the SLU vs TOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: V Bushma

Defenders: S Koanda, D Yashin, N Stepanov, V Ustinov

Midfielders: Y Kozlov, G Ramos (C), U Muhammed-Bala, S Chebotaev, A Khachaturyan

Forwards: V Gorbachik (VC)

SLU vs TOR Dream11 prediction

Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino start as favourites in this game in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SLU vs TOR Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SLU vs TOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

