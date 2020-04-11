SLU Vs VIT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

FK Slutsk host Vitebsk in Matchday 4 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. FK Slutsk are on the second spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with two wins in the three games played in the season so far (Lost 1). They have a total of 6 points to their name. FK Slutsk faced Isloch Minskiy Rayon in their previous Belarusian Premier League clash in which they won 3-2.

As for the Vitebsk, they are on the sixth spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Vitebsk have bagged a total of six points in the league with two wins in the season so far (Lost 1). Vitebsk faced FK Smolevichi in their last Belarusian Premier League clash in which Vitebsk won 1-0.

The match is scheduled for Friday, April 11, 4:30 PM IST at the Garadskoi Stadion. Here is the SLU vs VIT Dream11 predictions, SLU vs VIT Dream11 Top picks and SLU vs VIT Dream11 team.

SLU vs VIT Dream11 team

SLU vs VIT Dream11 top picks

Abdoul Gafar (C) Artem Gurenko (VC) Ion Nicolaescu

SLU vs VIT Dream11 team

SLU vs VIT Dream11 team: FK Slutsk Squad

Artem Serdyuk, Evgeni Veljko, Abdoul Gafar, Pavel Zuevich, Alan Koroev, Dramane Salou, Marat Buraev, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Igor Bobko, Yurii Teterenko, Evgeny Velko, Vladislav Sychev, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Soslan Takulov, Roman Krivulkin, Denis Obrazov, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Bylinkin, Ilya Branovets , Boris Pankratov.

SLU vs VIT Dream11 team: Vitebsk Squad

Vladislav Fedosov, Ruslan Teverov, Ilmir Nurisov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Diego Carioca, Maksim Kalenchuk, Artem Gurenko, Sergey Volkov, Yan Mosesov, Aleksandr Ksenofontov, Ilya Vasilev, Ioan Nemchenok, Ilya Vasiljev, Maksim Drobysh, Wanderson, Artem Skitov, Daniil Chalov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Pavel Nazarenko, Artur Kats, Oleg Karamushka, Vadim Baburchenkov, Julio Cesar, Dmitri Gushchenko, Artem Soroko.

SLU vs VIT Dream11 prediction

Our SLU vs VIT Dream11 prediction is that Vitebsk will win the match.

Please note, the SLU vs VIT Dream11 team and SLU vs VIT Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.