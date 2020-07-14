SNT Vs AVE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Santa Clara will take on CD Aves on Matchday 32 in the Primeira Liga. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Here is the SNT vs AVE Dream11 prediction, SNT vs AVE Dream11 team news, SNT vs AVE Dream11 top picks, schedule and match preview.

SNT vs AVE Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Estadio de Sao Miguel

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Time: 9.30 pm IST

SNT vs AVE Dream11 prediction and preview

Santa Clara occupy the 11th spot in the Primeira Liga table, having bagged 28 points in 31 games. They were defeated 1-0 by Sporting Lisbon in the previous game. On the other hand, CD Aves are set to be relegated from the Primeira Liga, occupying the last spot on the table. They have bagged 17 points so far and registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Vitoria FC in their previous league clash.

SNT vs AVE Dream11 prediction: SNT vs AVE Dream11 team news, full squads

Santa Clara: Rodolfo Cardoso, Marco Pereira, Andre Ferreira, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Joao Lucas, Cesar Martins, Fabio Cardoso, Pierre Sagna, Mamadu Cande, Zaidu Sanusi, Costinha, Andre Filipe-Ukra, Anderson Carvalho, Chico Ramos, Rafael Ramos, Osama Rashid, Nene, Lincoln Henrique, Guilherme Schettine, Ze Manuel, Thiago Santana, Cryzan da-Cruz, Diogo Salomao, Carlos Alberto-Junior

CD Aves: Fabio Szymonek, Raphael Aflalo, Adam Dzwigala, Adi Mehremic, Afonso Figueiredo, Andrej Simunec, Bruno Felipe, Bruno Morais, Jailson Araujo, Jonathan Buatu, Mato Milos, Oumar Diakhite, Ricardo Mangas, Aaron Tshibola, Bruno Lourenco, Claudio Falcao, Estrela, Jose Varela, Luiz Fernando, Pedro Delgado, Reko Silva, Ruben Oliveira, Welinton Junior Santos, Zidane Banjaqui, Kevin Yamga, Marius Mouandilmadji, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Peterson Silvino, Ruben Macedo, Pedro Saores

SNT vs AVE Dream11 prediction: SNT vs AVE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Fabio Szymonek

Defenders: Jailson Araujo, Ricardo Mangas, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Fabio Cardoso

Midfielders: Lincoln Henrique, Zaidu Sanusi, Ruben Oliveira

Forwards: Thiago Santana (c), Carlos Alberto-Junior (vc), Kevin Yamga

SNT vs AVE Dream11 prediction: SNT vs AVE Dream11 top picks

Santa Clara : Lincoln Henrique, Carlos Alberto-Junior

: Lincoln Henrique, Carlos Alberto-Junior CD Aves: Thiago Santana, Ruben Oliveira

SNT vs AVE Dream11 prediction

Santa Clara are the favourites in this game.

Note: The SNT vs AVE Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SNT vs AVE Dream11 team selection and SNT vs AVE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Liga Portugal Twitter