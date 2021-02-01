SNT Vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Primeira Liga Match Preview

Santa Clara take on Belenenses SAD on Matchday 16 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio de Sao Miguel on Monday, February 1, and is set to kick off at 10: 30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at SNT vs BEL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among match details of this Premiera Liga fixture.

Santa Clara have been going through a topsy turvy run of form as the hosts have put up a string of inconsistent performances this season, With just two wins from their last five competitive outings, the hosts are currently positioned at 7th place in the Primeira Liga. They have registered five wins, three draws and seven losses from 15 league games, accumulating 18 points to their name. Daniel Ramos’ men suffered a narrow 1-2 loss against Braga in their last competitive outing and will look to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Belenenses SAD, on the other hand, registered a 2-0 win against Tondela in their last league outing before losing 3-0 to Benfica in the Portuguese Cup. Currently slotted 12th on the Primeira Liga table, the visitors are just 3 points afar from the hosts, with 15 points to their name. With 3 points up for grabs, Belenenses SAD head coach Petit will see this game as a chance to go level with their opponents and break into the top half of the table.

SNT vs BEL Dream11 Team: SNT vs BEL Playing 11

Goalkeeper- A. Moreira

Defenders- F. Cardoso, T. Ribiero, R. Ramos, J. Lucas

Midfielders- T. Esgaio, A. Carvalho, S. Varela, A. Lima

Strikers- M. Cardoso, C. Alberto-Junior

SNT vs BEL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- C. Alberto-Junior or M. Cardoso

Vice-Captain- S. Varela or A. Carvalho

SNT vs BEL Match Prediction

Santa Clara have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous 8 matches and have lost four of their last five home matches. However, Belenenses SAD also walk into the match following a 10-match winless run and have scored the lowest amount of goals in the league this season. With just 8 league goals to their name, the visitors will have to solve their problems up front if they aim to register a win in this game. We predict a draw as both the teams will likely cancel each other out.

Prediction- Santa Clara 1-1 Belenenses SAD

Note: The above SNT vs BEL Dream11 prediction, SNT vs BEL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SNT vs BEL Dream11 Team and SNT vs BEL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.