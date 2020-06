SNT Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Santa Clara will face Braga in their next Portuguese Liga clash at the Cidade do Futebol stadium. Braga are currently on the third spot of the Portuguese Primeira Liga points table, whereas Santa Clara are 9th in the league. SNT vs BRG will commence on Friday, June 5 at 11:30 pm IST. Fans can play the SNT vs BRG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SNT vs BRG Dream11 prediction, SNT vs BRG Dream11 top picks and SNT vs BRG Dream11 team.

SNT vs BRG Dream11 team

SNT vs BRG Dream11 top picks

Carlos (Captain) Guilherme Schettine (Vice-captain) Thiago Santana Paulinho Ricardo Horta Francisco Trincão

Squads for the SNT vs BRG Dream11 team

SNT vs BRG Dream11 team: Santa Clara

Andre Ferreira, Marco Pereira, Rodolfo Cardoso, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Cesar Martins, Fabio Cardoso, Joao Lucas, Mamadu Cande, Pierre Sagna, Zaidu Sanusi, Rafael Ramos, Anderson Carvalho, Andre Filipe-Ukra, Chico Ramos, Costinha, Nene, Osama Rashid, Carlos Alberto-Junior, Cryzan da-Cruz, Diogo Salomao, Lincoln Henrique, Ze Manuel, Guilherme Schettine, Thiago Santana

SNT vs BRG Dream11 team: Braga

Eduardo, Matheus Magalhaes, Tiago Sa, Bruno Viana, Bruno Wilson, David Carmo, Diogo Viana, Nuno Sequeira, Raul Silva, Rolando, Vitor Tormena, Wallace, Pedro Amador, Ricardo Esgaio, Andre Horta, Fransergio, Joao Novais, Joao Palhinha, Wilson Eduardo, Rui Fonte, Francisco Trincao, Ricardo Horta, Wenderson Galeno, Abel Ruiz, Crislan Henrique, Joao Fernandes-Paulinho

SNT vs BRG Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

SNT vs BRG Dream11 team: Santa Clara

Marco Pereira, Zaidu Sanusi, Fabio Cardosa, Joao Ricardo-Afonso, Osama Rashid, Lincoln Henrique, Costinha, Chico Ramos, Carlos Alberto-Junior, Thiago Santana, Guilherme Schettine

SNT vs BRG Dream11 team: Braga

Matheus Magalhaes, Bruno Wilson, Nuno Sequeira, Raul Silva, Fransergio, Ricardo Esgaio, Joao Palhinha, Andre Horta, Joao Fernandes-Paulinho, Ricardo Horta, Francisco Trincao

SNT vs BRG Dream11 prediction

Our SNT vs BRG Dream11 prediction is that Santa Clara will win this game.

Note: The SNT vs BRG Dream11 prediction, SNT vs BRG Dream11 top picks and SNT vs BRG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SNT vs BRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.