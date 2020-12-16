SO Vs DYM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier Liga 2020-21 Preview

PFC Sochi take on Dinamo Moscow in their next fixture of the Russian Premier Liga. The match is scheduled to be played at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi and kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, December 16. Let's have a look at SO vs DYM Dream11 prediction, SO vs DYM match prediction, and other details of the game.

PFC Sochi are currently slotted 6th on the Russian Premier Liga table. They have managed eight wins and four draws of the 18 league matches in the ongoing edition of the Russian Premier Liga. With two back to back wins against FK Akhmat and Spartak Moscow, alongside 30 points against their name, Sochi will look at the match as an opportunity to break into the top 4.

Dinamo Moscow, on the other hand, are positioned above their opponents. They have managed to win 9 games and have been able to register 30 points against their name. Currently slotted 5th at the Russian League table, Dinamo Moscow walks into the match following an embarrassing 1-3 defeat against Zenit St. Petersburg. They will be looking to get back on winning ways and a match against PFC Sochi is a perfect opportunity for them.

Squads for SO vs DYM playing 11

Sochi- Anton Zabolotnyi, Marko Dugandžić, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Aleksandr Rudenko, Erik Vardanyan, Zhoazino, Nikita Burmistrov, Artur Yusupov,Maksim Barsov, Andrey Bokovoy, Christian Noboa, Ivelin Popov, Ibragim Tsallagov, Danil Prutsev, Ivan Miladinović, Soslan Dzhanaev, Nikolay Zabolotnyi, Nikita Kalugin,, Kirill Zaika, Aleksei Pomerko, Nikita Koldunov, Timofey Margasov, Miha Mevlja, Elmir Nabiullin, Ivan Novoseltsev, Sergey Terekhov, Maksim Sklyarov, Soslan Dzhanaev, Nikolay Zabolotnyi, Sergei Samok, Egor Prutsev, , Anatoli Nemchenko, Emanuel Mammana

Dinamo Moscow- Anton Shunin, Dmitri Skopintsev, Gregory Morozov, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Vladislav Karapuzov, Vyacheslav Grulev, Clinton N’Jie, Sergey Parshivlyuk, Toni Sunjic, Vladimir Rykov, Zaurbek Pliev, Anton Sosnin, Artur Yusupov, Charles Kabore, Igor Shkolnik, Maksim Danilin, Joaozinho, Kirill Panchenko, Konstantin Rausch, Oscar Hiljemark, Roman Neustadter, Sebastian Szymanski, Vladimir Moskvichev, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun, David Sangare, Igor Leshchuk, Bogdan Zorin,ladimir Moskvichev, Vladislav Karapuzov, Vyacheslav Grulev

SO vs DYM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- A. Shunin

Defenders- I. Nonoseltsev, S. Parshivlyuk, M. Mevija

Midfielders- Joaozinho (Vice-Captain), D. Lesovoy, C. Noboa, D. Formin, S. Szymanski, A. Yusupov

Attacker- N. Komlichenko (Captain)

SO vs DYM match prediction

We predict a 1-1 draw for tonight's game.

Note: The above SO vs DYM Dream11 prediction, SO vs DYM Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SO vs DYM Dream11 Team and SO vs DYM playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.