Soccer Fan Who Performed Nazi Salute During Australia Cup Final Receives Lifetime Ban

A football fan, who was documented conducting a Nazi salute during the Australia Cup final this weekend, was given a lifetime ban by the sport's governing body which termed the act an "offensive and intolerable behaviour." The conduct in question to a fascist salute (Hitler salute) or similar gesture conducted by a person during the match and captured on the host broadcast. The ban is effective immediately.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the governing body of soccer, Football Australia, condemned the act and added that the excellent game of football was marred by the actions of groups of a few people, which do not represent the values and expectations of the football community.

A letter to the Australian football community from @FootballAUS CEO James Johnson with an update on the investigation into anti-social behaviour at the @AustraliaCup 2022 Final. pic.twitter.com/w4Cjnv9t3A — Football Australia (@FootballAUS) October 5, 2022

It called the actions very "disrespectful, and "hurting" for the football community. "Such conduct is a breach of the Australia Cup Terms of Admission and Football Australia’s Spectator Code of Behaviour," according to the statement released by the federation. Without revealing the identity, the sports federation said the person was identified through a swift and collaborative investigation with the participating clubs, security providers, and NSW Police. The spectator in question has been issued a lifetime ban from attending Football Australia-sanctioned football matches including all NPL, A-Leagues, Australia Cup, and National Team matches.

"I can announce that Football Australia has concluded an investigation into the conduct of an identified spectator in attendance at the Australia Cup Final held at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on 1 October 2022," James Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the federation, said in a statement.

Football Federation urges people to report anti-social incidents

According to Johnson, Football Australia has a zero-tolerance policy for disrespectful and offensive behaviour at its sanctioned events. He said that the management will not tolerate behaviour that has the potential to offend, insult, humiliate, disparage, or vilify spectators, players, or officials. Further, the federation urged the spectators to report such incidents or any kind of anti-social behaviour confidentially through Football Australia’s Member Protection Framework. "Together, we must continue to ensure our game remains a safe and enjoyable environment for all Australians engaging with football, where the rights, dignity and worth of every person are properly respected," stressed Johnson.

