Solskjaer Goes Into Damage Control Mode After Edinson Cavani's Father's Latest Exit Claims

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani's father Luis sent out an alarm bell ringing after he spoke on the player's exit. Luis confirmed the rumours of Edinson Cavani's transfer away from Old Trafford next summer within six months of joining the Premier League outfit. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now swung into action as he looks to control the damage following Luis' comments.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Edinson Cavani's father confirmed the reports of Cavani's exit away from Man United. He asserted that the historic Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalscorer is not happy with life in England and wishes to stay nearer to his family in South America. Recently, rumours of his transfer to Boca Juniors have been doing the rounds.

And his father confirms talks with the Argentine outfit. "I want Edinson to play for a team that fights for important trophies. He has had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and would like to play for Boca," said the Man United striker's father.

But the manager is looking to clear off the air following the comments. As quoted by The Athletic, Solskjaer insisted that the former PSG superstar was striving hard to be available and seal a spot into the starting XI. The player was proud to be representing Man United, said Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on comments by Edinson Cavani's father: "Edinson is working really hard to be available. He is proud to play for Man United. Beyond this season, a decision hasn't been made. We'll convince him when the weather in Manchester improves." #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 10, 2021

Indeed, following his father's comments, Edinson Cavani took to Instagram to express his love for the Red Devils. The 34-year-old posted a picture of his goal celebration with a caption that read, "Proud to wear this shirt." Notably, Cavani was signed on a season-long deal, with the option to extend it by a season more.

And Solskjaer insists a decision on his future beyond the current deal is yet to be made. He went on to assure the Man United fan base that the club will try to convince the Uruguayan forward to continue for a season more, 'but only when the weather at Manchester improves.'

Cavani's father has also gone on to the extent of putting out a time frame for his exit. Luis suggests that his son will leave Man United in June this year when the season concludes. Cavani, who possesses a net worth of $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is in talks with Argentine outfit Boca Juniors.

