Solksjaer Says 'not Impossible' To Drop Ronaldo From Man Utd XI; 'He's 36, Greenwood's 19'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently stated that he would carefully monitor Cristiano Ronaldo's playing time, but that he must strike a balance between doing so and settling the 36-year-old Portugal striker into the team. In addition, Solskjaer informed the forward that he should not expect to play in every game.

Ronaldo scored a brace in United's 4-1 triumph over Newcastle on Saturday, marking his return to Old Trafford following a 12-year gap. After the win, Solskjaer was questioned by the media if leaving Ronaldo out after his double at Old Trafford on Saturday was impossible, to which he replied, "It's not impossible to leave him out," "He is 36. Mason (Greenwood) is 19 so it's the same, I have to manage his minutes and I have to manage a 36-year-old's minutes as well.”

He continued, "The other thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly and he has had a pre-season. Of course, it's important that we get everyone up and running and to get him up and running and to give him 90 minutes."

Cristiano Ronaldo would have an instant impact on his Manchester United return, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With Ronaldo back at the club, United have won three and drawn one of their first four Premier League games, and they now sit atop the standings. Manchester will now face the Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday, and Solskjaer confirmed Ronaldo will be evaluated before the Norwegian selects his lineup. If Ronaldo plays, he would tie Iker Casillas' all-time Champions League appearance record of 177 games.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood has started the season well and has three goals in three games, earning the club's player of the month award, but did not score a goal in the win against Newcastle. He was, however, instrumental in Manchester United's first goal, which was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. Greenwood raced inside after receiving the ball wide on the right and fired a powerful attempt with his left foot. The ball took a small deflection, and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was unable to hold it, allowing it to deflect into the path of a delighted Ronaldo, who converted an easy chance.



This is an indication of a top-tier forward who can make a difference even when he isn't at his best. Playing for Manchester United since he joined the senior team in 2018, he has played in 69 games for the club, scoring 20 goals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Varane’s addition

Man Utd also signed former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane before the end of the summer transfer season, giving the club's defence a major boost. The team is once again the favourites for the Premier League title this season, thanks to the addition of Ronaldo to the attack.

The signing of both players, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is a typical accelerator for his squad. "I think seeing Raphael and Cristiano coming has raised everyone's eyebrows because they are winners. "They have won everything there is to win and they put demands on themselves which the young boys, the rest of the team, look at and think that is how you stay at the top. So it is only going to be good for everyone."

Image: AP