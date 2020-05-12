Solskjaer Compares Man United To Michael Jordan's Bulls After Watching The Last Dance

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, a major chunk of sporting activities remain halted across the globe. With sport professionals and athletes left with little to do during the lockdown, most have taken to watching shows and documentaries to spend their time. Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance was initially scheduled to be released in June but was aired ahead of schedule due to the lockdown. The documentary has already garnered rave reviews from athletes from all sports and as it appears, Premier League side Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Michael Jordan's documentary too.

Also Read | Ander Herrera Opens Up Man United Exit Despite Being A 'fan' Of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer compares Man United to Chicago Bulls

The documentary that's got everyone talking has caught the attention of the #MUFC boss...



…but with which former team-mate does Ole compare with the #NBA legend? 🏀 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 11, 2020

In fact, the Red Devils boss has found a similarity between the Chicago Bulls side of the 1990s and the Man United side of the same decade. Solskjaer joined Football Focus to share his thoughts on the lockdown and how he has been spending his time. Solskjaer said, "I don't think I've been different to anyone else. You watch TV, you watch series, you've got to switch off from football. You find Netflix, you find The Last Dance with Michael Jordan."

Solskjaer further added that watching The Last Dance took him back to the time when Man United enjoyed supremacy in English football. With Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm, Man United enjoyed a sustained period of success in the Premier League and in Europe. The 1998-99 season is particularly a highlight for Solskjaer as Man United won the treble that season - Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Also Read | Barack Obama Reveals He Could Not Afford To Watch Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls In The 80s

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played for Man United between 1996 and 2007, was a cult figure among the fans and made his name for making an instant impact off the bench. Now the manager of the club, the Norwegian compared the Chicago Bulls legend to Man United legend Roy Keane. "Michael Jordan, as a leader, you think Roy Keane straight away. So many similarities to my team seeing that team. It's been inspiring and a great watch,” Solskjaer said.

Also Read | Manchester United Won't Force Stars To Play If They Aren't 'mentally Ready': Solskjaer

The similarities between the Chicago Bulls and Man United do not end with their time at the top of their respective leagues. Since head coach Phil Jackson and the core of the Bulls roster left in 1998, Bulls have not a single NBA championship. The documentary sheds light on the same season, the 1997/98 NBA season, after which the Bulls dynasty came to an end.

In a similar manner, since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013, Man United are yet to win a Premier League title and have been in a transition phase for almost seven years now. Despite both clubs looking to rise to the pinnacle of their respective leagues, the Bulls roster of the 1990s and the Man United side during nearly the same period are still regarded as the best sports teams ever, in basketball and football history respectively.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Man United Nosedive