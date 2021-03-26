Solskjaer Contract: Man United Fans UNHAPPY With Board Planning New £10M-a-year Deal

In the latest Premier League news, Manchester United are reportedly set to offer manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a contract extension worth a whopping £10 million per year, even if he fails to win a trophy this season. It is believed that the Norwegian will be offered a new three-year contract, likely to be two years plus the option of an extra 12 months. However, a number of United fans took to social media to express their displeasure at the club's board for handing Solskjaer a new deal regardless of whether or not he ends the club’s four-year trophy drought this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contract details: Man United boss to extend deal with Red Devils

Solskjaer's current deal with Man United expires next summer but according to reports from The Mirror, the United boss will be handed a new three-year extension at Old Trafford. With the new contract, Solskjaer is likely to see his salary rise from £7.5 million to £10 million-a-year after impressing the board led by vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who is convinced the club are on the right path. Reports suggest that the new deal is likely to be confirmed in the summer following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign, regardless of whether United win a trophy between now and the end of the season.

However, some United fans were left furious and unhappy with the club's board after news of Solskjaer's contract. On Twitter, one wrote, "Can't believe this board of ours, handing Ole a new with a pay rise even when he hasn't won anything". Another added, "How is our club being run this way? They don't care about winning trophies, just top 4." A third wrote, "So depressing to see the fall of Man United. At least wait for Ole to win something and prove himself."

Solskjaer Man United record: The highs and lows

Solskjaer was appointed as the interim manager of Man United in December 2018, following the sacking of Jose Mourinho. However, after an impressive run of winning 14 from his first 19 games, he was then given the job on a permanent basis in March 2019. In his first full season in charge, Solskjaer led United to a third-place finish in the league, qualifying for the Champions League football.

Now in his second full season, Solskjaer has helped United climb to second in Premier League standings, following an abysmal start to the campaign. United are still 14 points behind league leaders Man City, with a game in hand. They were also recently dumped out of the League Cup quarterfinals by Leicester City, raising questions over whether Solskjaer is the right man to end the club's trophy drought.

However, the Norwegian has led his team to the quarter-finals of the Europa League and United are tipped as favourites to win the competition following their impressive displays against AC Milan over the two legs of the last 16. Last season, United reached the semi-final of the Europa League but suffered defeat against Sevilla. Since being appointed as permanent manager of Man United, Solskjaer is averaging 1.84 PPM across 118 PL games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer net worth: How much is the United boss worth?

According to reports from Glusea, Solskjaer's net worth is a whopping £1.9 million. Solskjaer spent 11 years as a Man United player before beginning his coaching career. He had two stints with Molde and a brief spell with Cardiff City before returning to Man United as a coach in December 2018. Reports claim that he currently earns around £7.5 million per year.

