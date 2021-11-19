Solskjaer Holds Crisis Meeting With Cristiano Ronaldo & Other Key Man Utd Players: Report

According to reports in the Daily Mail Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held a crisis meeting with his senior players' group comprising of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw as the 48-year-old is trying to restore Manchester United's season, which has had a rocky start and in turn trying to save his job. The report states that earlier yesterday (Thursday) at 10 am at Carrington (the training ground and academy headquarters of Manchester United) and discussed tactics in length in order to figure out how the club can turn things around going forward.

The Norwegian manager is under immense pressure to deliver results with Manchester United having won just one in their last six Premier League matches, while also managing just one draw. The team has suffered defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Following the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, Manchester United were tipped as one of the favourites to win the Premier League title. The team are currently placed 6th on the points table and will travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday to take on Watford.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers responds to links to Manchester United job

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't able to quickly turn things around. Brendan Rodgers however has played down the speculation and said that such news, however, does destabilise the fanbase and also a few players: "It doesn’t frustrate me personally, because my focus is the next game, which is Chelsea, but it’s frustrating for the fans and, I would say, for my players. If anyone were to read what’s been out there, then that can destabilise. I’m the Leicester City manager, proud to be here, and fully committed. All the other noise around that is something we cannot control."

He further added that he is happy at his job and shares a good working relationship with Leicester’s owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. "I have a huge respect for Khun Top and the protection of his father’s legacy. I feel I’m in the right place, with the right people,’ he said.

