Solskjaer Includes Young Keeper In Training Camp Alongside Bishop, Romero & De Gea

With Manchester United's squad at the Marbella Football Center, Malaga, Spain for a training camp, Solskjaer included the club's teenage goalkeeper Jacob Carney in the camp, making him one of the young players to train along with the first team. According to reports, have flown out a full squad with a few injured players left behind in Manchester. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have been left behind because of their respective injuries.

Solskjaer flew in Carney for experience

According to reports, Solskajer decided to fly in Jacob Carney so that he could gain experience and train along with other goalkeepers such as David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Nathan Bishop. Before leaving for Spain, the Manchester United manager said that the winter break will be a much-needed break for the first-team players.

Talking about the players who got left behind, Solskjaer said that Rashford and Pogba were not ready to join the squad. He also talked about Lee Grant, adding that the keeper got left behind because of an injury. He further added that Grant's injury would require him to go for a surgery. The Norwegian said that Grant will be sidelined for tow-three months.

Solskjaer said that Odion Ighalo stayed back in Manchester because he came in from China, adding that the news of coronavirus might have made it difficult for the player for coming to England if he left the country again. The manager said that the striker was working with a personal coach to get up to speed. He said that Ighalo would have loved to come for the training camp but they did not want to take any risk.

According to reports, Scott McTominay is well on course to make a return to first-team football. The 23-year-old midfielder had been sidelined because of a knee injury on boxing day. McTominay is a part of the training camp in Spain and has told the club in an official interview that he wants to return to first-team football as soon as possible. The midfielder said that it would be really nice to play with the team as soon as possible and win a few trophies and set the standard for the next season.

