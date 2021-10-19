Solskjaer Is In 'open And Honest Discussion' With Manchester United, Says Pressure Is On

Manchester United are on a three-match winless streak in the Premier League, having not picked up a win in their last three games. Their latest loss to Leicester City was probably the worst as they got drubbed 4-2 by the Foxes. These losses have put United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under immense pressure and he seems to agree with that. In a pre-match press conference ahead of United's Champions League match against Atalanta, the Norwegian manager said that the club has progressed under him over the past few seasons, so that means there is always pressure on him. He added that he has been through a rough patch before and expects to come out of it as well and said that he is in dialogue with the club's higher-ups all the time.

Solskjaer on his future: "You know we've progressed over the years. Sixth (place in the Premier League) when I was here for half a season, then third, second, you can see the progress, improvement, development and this season we still want to improve. We've signed some players that have raised expectations, other teams have signed players and improved as well so we're in the same boat all the top teams, there's pressure all the time. There’s pressure on me, of course. But we’ve been through this before and we’ve come through it stronger as individuals and as a team. I'm just looking forward to the response now. As you said, I'm in dialogue with the club all the time, that’s an open and honest discussion all the time."

Ole and Manchester United have their work cut out

A very tough set of fixtures lie ahead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his United team as they will face Atalanta in the Champions League on October 21, followed by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs on October 24 and 30, then Atalanta again followed by a visit from their neighbours Manchester City on November 6, so the Red Devils definitely have their work cut out for them and will need to change things if they want to challenge for the Premier League title. Gary Neville spoke about the tough fixtures that the team has up ahead.

