Solskjaer Issues Rallying Cry To Manchester United Squad As Team Prepares For Tough Run-in

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer elucidated on the club's plans to utilize the depth of the squad as they gear up for a busy run-in of fixtures. Manchester United travel to the Vicarage Road on Saturday to face Watford in their next Premier League clash.

The Man United head coach expressed his thoughts on the team’s preparation for the busy run of fixtures ahead, as they face Villarreal in a crucial UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as reported by Manchester United on their official website, during the pre-match conference ahead of United’s clash with Watford, Solskjaer faced questions on the team's preparation following the conclusion of the international break.

Responding to the questions, the Norwegian said, "The good thing about this period now is that we have no international break, no distractions, it's us, we're here together for four months until the next international break. We know we need to do better, we know we've not been playing as well as we can, we should do better, we can do better, I'm sure we will do better. Everything I've seen this week in training bodes very well; they've been bright, they've looked after themselves when they've been away and it's important now that the Watford game is the start of what's to come."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's thoughts on Manchester United's tight schedule

Solskjaer said that the sheer number of games United play in the next six weeks will need all the players to play a part for the team’s success. Solskjaer was then asked if the players are willing to be a part of the plan.

Replying to the question, he said, "Yeah, they will be. The players know that. I know some have been disappointed with the amount of playing time, but they know when you've got a game every three days, there's only two days recovery in between. We value them and we need them and to be a successful team at the end of the season, everyone's going to play their part at different periods of the season, some more than others."

Manchester United face Villarreal after the Watford game, followed by two Premier League matches against Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

(Image: AP)