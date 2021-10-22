Solskjaer Plays Down Title Race Talks As Manchester United Gear Up For Derby Vs Liverpool

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ahead of the high-intensity Manchester United vs Liverpool clash in the Premier League on Sunday, October 24.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Liverpool find themselves placed second in the Premier League table, whereas Manchester United are currently placed sixth, lagging behind Liverpool by four points. Meanwhile, Solskjaer, in the pre-match press conference on Friday, said that it’s too early to talk about the title chances as the team is focused on doing everything to get a favorable result against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Norwegian coach was asked if Man United consider the high-octane derby a do-or-die game in terms of title race. Responding to the question, Solskjaer said,

"Every time you play for Man United you play for three points, of course to be seven points behind is going to be a big distance. One point behind is close, but we are so early in the season. Every game matters just as much. We saw last season that every team goes through a bad spell, and this early you can’t talk about title-contending or anything. We are chasing them, Liverpool are one of the teams we are trying to catch up on, in the last four years."

Liverpool finished behind Manchester United in the Premier League 2020-21 season

Solskjaer further added that United were ahead of Liverpool last season because of the latter's bad luck with injuries. He insisted that United are fully aware of the fact they need to improve and go above Liverpool, which, according to Solskjaer, United have been trying to do for the last four years.

In the ongoing Premier League season, Liverpool have won five and drawn three in the 8 games that they have played so far. On the other hand, Manchester United have won four matches out of the eight they have played, with two losses and two draws.

Man United walk into the Old Trafford on Sunday, after suffering a 4-2 loss at the hands of Leicester City in their previous Premier League match on October 16. On the other hand, Liverpool defeated Watford in dominant fashion, thrashing them 5-0.

(Image: AP)